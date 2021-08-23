The Vikings on Monday re-signed four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen after he was away from the team for a year.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen won’t be a starter but will be a “situational player” as a pass rusher.

“If I didn’t think he could help us, we wouldn’t sign him,” Zimmer said.

Griffen, who left the Vikings in March 2020 and spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions before becoming a free agent, worked out with the team last Wednesday. Vikings officials then talked to him.

“We talked to him for quite a while the other day,” Zimmer said. “I think it seems like he’s in a good place and hopefully he continues to do that and if he does, he can help us.”

Griffen, 33, initially played with the Vikings from 2010-19. He was a starter from 2014-19, and averaged 9.5 sacks during those six seasons while making the Pro Bowl four times.

Griffen had six sacks last season while starting none of the seven games he played for Dallas and two of the seven he played for Detroit.

“We kind of watched him when we weren’t studying him,” Zimmer said. “I think the way that we rush will be more beneficial than the way he tried to do it last year. I think he probably recognizes that as well.”

Zimmer said that Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum will continue to battle to start at the other defensive end spot after Danielle Hunter and that both will play in Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City.

“One of them will end up being the starter there, and we’ll use the other rotationally,” Zimmer said.

Griffen was not immediately available for comment. He told the Pioneer Press before the workout he hoped to return to his former team. “I’m excited,” he said. “It should be fun. I’m ready to get back with everybody and see some guys.”

After Griffen’s workout, safety Harrison Smith and fullback C.J. Ham both told the Pioneer Press they hoped Griffen would rejoin the team.

“He’s one of my good friends, so I always loved playing with Everson,” said Smith, Griffen’s teammate from 2012-19. “I’d play with him anytime. It’s Everson, so we know what he brings to the table.”