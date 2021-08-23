The Vikings are trying to get back to the days when they were good on defense.

They showed signs Saturday that they will be able to do that in 2021.

Minnesota, using six starters on that side of the ball, looked solid on defense in a 12-10 preseason loss to Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That followed a 33-6 defeat to Denver in the Aug. 14 opener, when the Vikings used just one defensive starter.

Starters played at least the first two defensive series against the Colts.

The first one resulted in just six yards by Indianapolis. On their second possession, the Colts drove 44 yards but were held to a 47-yard field goal.

For the game, the Vikings didn’t allow a touchdown, holding the Colts to a four field goals. Indianapolis had 288 yards of total offense.

“Without the five starters playing, I thought they did a nice job,’’ Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said of the defense.

The Vikings finished in the top four in the NFL in total defense in each year between 2016-18 before dropping to No. 14 in 2019 and No. 27 in 2020.

But moves by the Vikings then included signing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland and safety Xavier Woods.

They also got back players who missed time last year in defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck surgery), linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral surgery), linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf injury) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (opted out).

“It felt pretty good to be back out here just getting into the groove of things with new teammates,’’ Tomlinson said on the television broadcast about his debut.

The debuts of Peterson and Woods will have to wait. Zimmer said Peterson was rested and Woods has a “nick.’’

The returns of Hunter and Barr also are on hold entering Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City. Zimmer said he soon will talk to Hunter, who has been practicing, about how he feels.

Zimmer said there is a “little” concern about Barr, who has been out the past two weeks, and the Vikings are treating him with “kid gloves.” Zimmer wouldn’t reveal Barr’s injury but said it’s unrelated to the one he had last year.

There remains an opening spot for a starter at defensive end.

Of the two competitors, Pro Football Focus rated Stephen Weatherly (89.6) as having a better game Saturday than Wonnum (66.0). Zimmer said he’s made a decision, but wouldn’t reveal it.

Starting O-line

The Vikings on Saturday started the five offensive linemen who likely also will open the regular season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. All played 15 snaps.

The line includes left tackle Rashod Hill, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Oli Udoh and right tackle Brian O’Neill.

Having the best outing was Udoh, who had a fine Pro Football Focus grade of 83.8, and having the worst was left tackle Rashod Hill, who had a 45.8 grade and allowed a second-quarter sack by Kwity Paye.



