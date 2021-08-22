Vikings rookie linebacker Christian Elliss was fined $3,731 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness, a source said Saturday.

The fine came after Elliss was penalized in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 33-6 preseason loss to Denver when he lowered his head to initiate contact while tackling wide receiver Seth Williams.

Elliss is an undrafted rookie from Idaho. He is the son of former NFL star defensive tackle Luther Elliss.

Ex-Vikings assistant Reese dies

Floyd Reese, who was a Vikings assistant coach from 1979-85, including spending 1984 as the defensive coordinator, died Saturday. He was 73.

After leaving the Vikings, Reese later became a successful general manager with the Houston Oilers and the Tennessee Titans.

Reese joined the Vikings in 1979 as linebackers and special teams coach under head coach Bud Grant. After Grant retired, he spent 1984 as defensive coordinator under Les Steckel. He then returned to linebackers coach in 1985 when Grant came back for one season.