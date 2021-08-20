BEMIDJI -- It was a muggy morning on Thursday as the Bemidji High School football team continued their opening-week preparations for the 2021 season. But the mere fact that they had a full slate of practices to prepare for a full season was enough to fire up the Lumberjacks.

It was a preparation session passionate enough even to spill over into a scuffle or two. But that’s just the way head coach Bryan Stoffel likes it.

“It's been different in the fact that it's now back to being the same as it used to be,” Stoffel said. “So we've gone back to how we have typically run two-a-days, which has been a little bit of a breath of fresh air. It's also been a learning process for a number of the kids because they weren't a part of our training camp before.

“Honestly, some of our coaches and myself are trying to remember, what's a training camp look like again? So just to get back to that type of schedule and that routine has been really good.”

The Jacks’ 2020 season was cut short when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shut down high school sports in the middle of the section playoffs. BHS finished the season 5-2 with a Section 8-5A semifinal victory over Sartell-St. Stephen, but was denied a much-anticipated rematch with top-seeded Moorhead in the championship.

But with a full slate for 2021, Stoffel has fewer issues keeping his team focused and motivated.

“What's nice is, the kids, there's a set schedule, they know what's coming, they know what they're working towards, whereas last year we didn't have an idea,” he said. “So they know what the timeline is as far as our practices, and then going into game week and then the first game on (Sept. 2). So that process has been much better for the kids as far as the fall camp's been concerned.”

Senior tight end/defensive end Gavin Luksik, who also announced his verbal commitment to Bemidji State football on Aug. 7, has appreciated the opportunity to ramp up the team’s preparation back to normal levels.

“It feels good because we get to really find our roles and you get to play with your buddies beside you, and you get that bond together,” Luksik said. “And we all have the same goals, and we get time to work towards that this week, which is super nice.”

Of course, all this additional preparation doesn’t guarantee anything for the Jacks this fall. But both Stoffel and Luksik mentioned a team goal of winning a section championship, an opportunity BHS was denied last fall when the section final was called off.

“Something that our kids talk about quite a bit here at the high school is to compete for section titles, and to have the ability to put yourself in a position to compete for that is important for kids,” Stoffel said. “It gives them a goal. It gives them something to work towards. And it gives them something to rally around, and that's important in high school sports. So I think it's been really good, and I hope it continues to stay that way.”

For Luksik, having an opportunity to close out his BHS career with a section championship would be special. But for now, he’s focused on the work it will take for the Jacks to simply reach that point.

“We're just gonna push hard and when that end of the season comes around, we're gonna finish off strong,” Luksik said. “Going forward with that, we're really working hard preparing, sacrificing everything we got on the practice field because as Coach Stoffel says, that's where it all starts."

The season’s opening kickoff against Rogers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Chet Anderson Stadium.





2021 Bemidji High School football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Rogers, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 Section 8-5A quarterfinals, TBD

Oct. 30 Section 8-5A semifinals, TBD

Nov. 5 Section 8-5A championship, TBD