The wait will continue for Minnesota Vikings speedy rookie running back Kene Nwangwu to get his first carry in a game.

Nwangwu suffered a hyperextended left knee on the opening kickoff in last Saturday’s preseason opener against Denver but it’s anticipated he will be back before the start of the regular season, a source said Thursday. Nwangu has not practiced since his injury and will miss Saturday’s second preseason game, against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nwangwu was hurt in the 33-6 home loss to Denver when hit by Denver safety Trey Marshall, who suffered an ankle injury on the 18-yard return. Nwangwu returned in the first quarter for one additional special teams play before leaving the game.

The source said Nwangwu will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis. He also might sit out the exhibition finale Aug. 27 at Kansas City, however it is anticipated he will be ready for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at Cincinnati.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick from Iowa State, is in good position to make the 53-man roster, which must be set by Aug. 31. The Vikings could keep as many as four running backs. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison will be two and Ameer Abdullah also could get a spot. A.J. Rose remains a long shot to make the roster despite carrying 25 times for 100 yards against the Broncos.

With Cook and Mattison resting, Abdullah started against the Broncos. Nwangwu was expected to follow Abdullah but after he was hurt the Vikings instead turned to Rose.

In addition to Nwangwu, also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday were linebackers Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil, tight end Tyler Conklin, safety Xavier Woods, tackle Christian Darrisaw, guard Dru Samia, quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive end Patrick Jones II and defensive tackle James Lynch. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, 31, also sat out but that was believed to be a veteran day off.

Smith' retirement

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday he recommended linebacker Cameron Smith take some time before making the decision to retire, but that he had made his mind up.

Smith, 24, announced his retirement Wednesday night. Smith, a 2019 fifth-round pick who played in five games as a rookie, sat out last season following open-heart surgery. In his first game back, he suffered a concussion early in the second quarter against the Broncos and was done for the day.

“I respect his decision,’’ Zimmer said. “What I said to him was basically that he was out here every day for practice last year and had a script. He loves the game. I said, ‘Take a few days and think about it. You don’t have to make this decision now.’ He was pretty set on it. He’s a good kid.’’

Linebacker Eric Kendricks wished Smith the best in retirement.

“Cam, he’s in my heart,’’ Kendricks said. “I know he’s doing the right thing for himself.’’

Work for Westbrook

For the first time since training camp began July 28, Vikings receiver Dede Westbrook went through a full practice.

Westbrook had been limited after suffering a torn ACL last October while playing for Jacksonville. He previously had mostly been fielding punts in practice, and had not previously done any work in team drills.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was again limited in practice, and won’t play against the Colts. Jefferson returned to practice Monday after suffering shoulder injury in an Aug. 6 practice. In Thursday’s workout, he wore a full-length sleeve on his right leg.

Starters to go

After all but one starter sat out against Denver, Zimmer will use most of his starters against the Colts.

“I think we need to have a little success,’’ he said. “I think we need to build a little confidence. That’s why most of our guys will end up playing some.’’

Zimmer didn’t say which starters might not play. He said there is “no set number of plays” starters will in for, and he will see how the game goes.

Briefly

Zimmer did not provide a comment when asked about former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who had a tryout Wednesday with the team but remains unsigned. … On his 33rd birthday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an uneven practice on Thursday, which included throwing two interceptions. … Sheldon Richardson was succinct when asked about backing up starting defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson. “When they call my number, I’ll play football,’’ he said. “It’s just that simple.’’