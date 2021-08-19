Derik LeCaptain became the latest Minnesota Golden Gophers football player to be surprised with a football scholarship on Tuesday.

During a team meeting, players were called up to read the messages on the backsides of oars and say what the phrase means to them. Some of Minnesota’s best players were called up: Tanner Morgan, Mo Ibrahim, Blaise Andries, Coney Durr and Boye Mafe.

Then, LeCaptain, a little-known special teams standout and backup linebacker, was called up. On his oar was written “you’re on scholarship.” He was speechless as teammates erupted in cheers and then mobbed him.

When head coach P.J. Fleck read elements of his bio, LeCaptain rubbed tears from his eyes. “Appreciate you giving me a shot,” LeCaptain said to Fleck. “Not a lot of schools took a chance on me. You did. Thank you for that.”

LeCaptain, a third-year player from Gardner, Wis., has played on all four special teams units. The academic all-Big Ten player was a spring game MVP in 2021 and was the special teams scout team player of the year in 2019.

Under Fleck, the Gophers have offered scholarships to 17 other walk-on players: Blake Cashman, Sam Renner, Jordan Howden, Zack Annexstad, Emmit Carpenter, Conor Rhoda, Calvin Swenson, Clay Geary, Axel Ruschmeyer, Brock Annexstad, Tyler Cooper, Bishop McDonald, Jonathan Santaga, Peter Udoibok, Jacob Herbers, Bailey Schoenfelder and Justin Juenemann.