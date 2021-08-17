For advice on his recent shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has heard from doctors, athletic trainers and seemingly just about every player in the locker room.

Jefferson returned to practice on a limited basis Monday after spraining his left AC joint in practice on Aug. 6. He did very little work in Tuesday’s session, and head coach Mike Zimmer said Jefferson probably won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Otherwise, Zimmer said, Jefferson “feels good.”

Jefferson agreed with that assessment, and talked about how his injury lately has been quite the topic of conversation.

“AC (injuries) are so common,” said Jefferson, who had never had one before. “Pretty much like 90 percent of the guys in the locker room have had ACs before. So, they’re telling me different stories and stuff. They’re telling me it’s going to linger but, I mean, I’ve just got to hold through it.

“Pretty much every single person in this locker room came up to me and told me their personal stories when I had the injury.”

Jefferson, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a rookie, was hurt after landing awkwardly on a tackle by cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

“At first, was a little worried, just because I didn’t know the status of the injury,’’ he said. “But once we looked at the X-rays and did different tests, they said it wasn’t that bad, so after that, I was good.”

Jefferson was thrilled to return to practice this week even though he hasn’t done a lot.

“It felt amazing,’’ he said. “I don’t really miss practice too often, so to be on the side and watching my teammates practice and just go through their daily routine is hard to watch. But it was good to be back and get back into the swing of things.”

The Vikings are expected to continue being cautious with Jefferson.

“My range of motion is pretty good now,’’ he said. “I guess just getting a little soreness out of it, but that comes with time and just relaxing.”

Ameer Abdullah was among the many Minnesota players to offer Jefferson advice. The running back said he’s had multiple AC joint sprains, in college at Nebraska and in the NFL.

“Luckily, his wasn’t too serious,’’ Abdullah said. “I told him to just keep it mobile and start doing a lot of strengthening around the area and just make sure it doesn’t become a nagging thing.’’

Jefferson said it was “difficult” not being able to take part in last week’s joint practices with Denver. He sat out last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to the Broncos in the preseason opener along with all the other starters on offense.

The Vikings are planning to play starters some against the Colts, and it’s uncertain what the plan will be in the Aug. 27 preseason finale at Kansas City.

“I didn’t get any (preseason snaps) last year, so I think I’ll be pretty good if I don’t get any (this year),’’ Jefferson said.

There were no preseason games last year due to the coronavirus pandemic yet Jefferson set team rookie records with 88 receptions and 1,400 yards. Coming off such an impressive season, Jefferson has noticed a big change in the locker room. Now, many of Minnesota’s young receivers are seeking him out for advice.

“To see the things that I’ve done last year, and to see these new receivers coming in and asking me different questions like I am a veteran, I like it,” he said. “That means I’ve done something.”

Yes, Jefferson indeed has done something. In a vote by players for the NFL Network’s list of the NFL’s top 100 players, he was ranked No. 53.

“He was just voted one of the best players in the league, so it’s great to have him back on the field and get that chemistry and camaraderie going,” Abdullah said.