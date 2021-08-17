Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum is a low-key guy. That is, until he steps on the field.

“You’ve got to have a different mindset,’’ he said after practice Monday. “You can’t be low-key on the football field. You’ve got to go after somebody’s head.’’

As long as Wonnum isn’t getting any penalties with shots to the head, the Vikings would be just fine with that attitude from the second-year man who is locked in a battle with veteran Stephen Weatherly for a starting role.

Barring an injury, right defensive end looks to be the only starting spot on the Vikings still up for grabs. Some spots that were open that look now to be settled are Rashod Hill at left tackle, Oli Udoh at right guard and Nick Vigil as the third linebacker.

Weatherly was the only position player listed first on Minnesota’s depth chart to play in last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener. He started at left defensive end, the spot usually occupied by Danielle Hunter, and Wonnum got the start on the right side. Both were in for 17 plays.

“(Weatherly) played because there’s a competition there between him and D.J. to see who’s going to be the other starting end,” said co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson. “So, to be fair, they both have to play. … They both played the same amount of reps. They both did some good, and they both did some bad.”

Patterson said the Vikings aren’t close to making a decision. The two will be evaluated through the final two exhibition games, Saturday against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium and Aug. 27 at Kansas City.

“That battle is going to go right up to the first regular-season game (on Sept. 12 at Cincinnati),’’ Patterson said.

Weatherly, 27, returned to the Vikings last March after having first played for them from 2016-19 and spending 2020 with Carolina. With the Panthers, Weatherly started the first nine games and didn’t have a single sack before being lost for the season with a finger injury.

Wonnum, 23, gained valuable experience in 2020 as a rookie when Hunter missed the entire season with a neck injury and with Yannick Ngakoue being traded after six games. He started two of the 14 games he played and had three sacks.

Off the field, the competitors have very different personalities. Weatherly is loquacious, although he interestingly declined an interview request Monday. Wonnum is reserved.

“I’m always observant,” he said. “I learn by looking at somebody.’’

Wonnum spends plenty of time looking at Hunter, a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Patterson has talked about similarities in coming out of college between Wonnum and Hunter, both being raw athletes out of the Southeastern Conference with long arms. Hunter was selected in the third round in 2015 out of LSU and Wonnum in the fourth round in 2020 from South Carolina.

“He’s much more comfortable,’’ Patterson said of Wonnum’s improvement from last season. “I think you’re able to see his athleticism flash more. … He did a great job in the offseason getting himself stronger and more flexible.”

Wonnum also believes he has made big strides since last year.

“It was definitely a learning experience being able to come in and play against the top guys in the country, and get a jump on different things,’’ he said. “And in the offseason I just worked on my strength and opening my arsenal as far as pass rushing.”

Neither had a strong game against the Broncos, when the Vikings didn’t fare well against a team that used seven starters on offense. But Wonnum, who had two tackles and a Pro Football Focus rating of 45.3, had the better outing than Weatherly, who really struggled with no tackles and a 32.7 rating.

But the battle will continue in what Wonnum called a friendly competition.

“That’s my dawg,’’ Wonnum said. “We complete every day, and we’re trying to make each other better at the end of the day.’’

Meanwhile, Wonnum is obviously hoping he will emerge as the starter.

“That would be a great thing,’’ he said. “But you can’t look ahead. You’ve got to continue to put in the work.’’