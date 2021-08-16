The Vikings on Monday waived Riley Patterson with an injury designation, clearing the way for Greg Joseph to be their kicker.

The team also waived wide receiver Blake Proehl with an injury designation after he suffered a serious right knee injury last Wednesday in practice. Patterson, whose injury has not been disclosed, and Proehl would revert to injured reserve if they clear waivers.

The Vikings are now down to 86 players on the roster. They must be down to 85 by 3 p.m. Tuesday, the NFL’s first cut deadline.

The Vikings on Monday worked out Australian-born punter Max Duffy, but a source said there’s no imminent plan to sign him and that they are mainly looking toward the future. The source said the Vikings remain hopeful that punter Britton Colquitt, who struggled in Saturday’s 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener, will bounce back and be their punter this season.

Patterson missed much of spring drills and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp on July 28. He was removed from the list on Aug. 5 but then apparently aggravated his injury.

Joseph is now in line to be Minnesota’s kicker this season. He was the only kicker used in last Saturday’s 33-6 preseason home loss to Denver, and made both his field-goal attempts, hitting from 34 and 25 yards.

“He was consistent,” said special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken. “He had a great pregame… He did what we were looking for. He did a great job with his hangs on kickoffs.”

Joseph has 16 games of NFL regular-season experience and three in the postseason. He was Cleveland’s kicker for 14 games in 2018 and was Tennessee’s kicker in 2019 for two regular-season and three postseason games. He spent last season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Colquitt, Minnesota’s oldest player at 36, averaged 40.5 yards both gross and net against the Broncos, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said his play was a “cause for concern.”

“Obviously, he knows he didn’t perform to the standard he wants and that we have obviously for him,” Ficken said. “We’ve talked about that and he’s ready to press forward.”

The Vikings are hoping Colquitt will bounce back in the second preseason game, Saturday against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. But they do want to have options available if his struggles continue.

Duffy averaged 46 yards per punt the past three seasons at Kentucky before being undrafted and spending about a month last spring with the Broncos. Before going to college, Duffy played for Freemantle in the Australian Football League.

Jefferson returns to practice following shoulder injury

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to practice Monday on a limited basis after missing 1 1/2 weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Jefferson, a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie last season, suffered a sprained left AC joint in practice on Aug. 6. He sat out last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener, a game for which Minnesota used just one starter.

While Jefferson was back, the Vikings were without 10 players at practice. Sitting out were linebacker Anthony Barr, Cam Smith and Troy Dye, wide receivers Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook, tackle Christian Darrisaw, running back Kene Nwangwu, quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive tackle James Lynch and safety Myles Dorn. And Tyler Conklin left the practice early.

Minnesota’s next preseason game is Saturday against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.