ST. PAUL -- P.J. Fleck provided University of Minnesota Gopher fans an opportunity to heave a sigh of relief on Monday. Minnesota’s head football coach shared on KFAN radio that No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell is “week to week” with a leg injury suffered in a practice last Thursday.

“It’s not a long-term issue, so we’ll get him back here very shortly,” Fleck said. “He will be in and out of some practices here and there, but he will be mostly in that training room getting a ton of rehab and a ton of treatment on his injury.”

“Everybody,” he added, “take a big deep breath.”

Autman-Bell was tackled from behind by linebacker James Gordon IV during a one-on-one drill Thursday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The receiver was bent backward and stayed on the turf as his leg was examined by staff. He later needed help getting into the locker room.

The Gophers open the season with a Thursday night game against No. 4 Ohio State on Sept. 4.

Given Autman-Bell’s importance to Minnesota’s offense, it was surprising to see him in a full-contact drill during fall camp. Top running back Mo Ibrahim, for instance, did not participate in that same drill.

Autman-Bell’s 22 receptions in 2020 made up 34% of Minnesota’s returning catches. The university saw No. 1 target Rashod Bateman turn pro after he had a team high 36 grabs and a few role players also moved on.



