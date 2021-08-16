ST. PAUL -- Jimbo Fisher isn’t on social media, but he didn’t need to be on one recent day to find out what was going on with Dalvin Cook.

Fisher is now the coach at Texas A&M, but was Florida State’s coach when Cook played for the Seminoles from 2014-16. On July 30, Cook, now a Vikings star running back, tweeted out a picture of him in a cap and gown at his Twin Cities home on Florida State’s graduation day. Cook couldn’t attend the ceremonies due to training camp but he proudly announced that he had earned his degree after having left school in 2017 with one year of eligibility remaining.

“I had about 20 people send that picture to me,’’ Fisher said. “I knew that he was going to get his degree, and I’m very proud of him. He’s as good of a back as there is in the (NFL) but he understands the importance of education and finishing something and setting yourself up for life after ball, and I think that’s exactly what role models do.’’

Cook earned a degree in social science. After he left Florida State, he said he always knew he eventually would finish his degree by working online.

“I didn’t have that much left to go back and finish,’’ said Cook, entering his fifth NFL season. “It only took me two years to finish it up. But what made me go back and finish it up, it was like a promise that I made to myself, a commitment that I stuck to. Just setting an example for the younger kids back home, my brother (Georgia running back James Cook), he’s still in school, my sister’s still in school. Setting that example for them of starting something and finishing it, that was something I stuck to myself and stood by.”

Cook isn’t the only Vikings running back to have recently earned a degree after some time in the NFL. Alexander Mattison, who left Boise State in 2019 with one year of eligibility left and is entering his third NFL season, said earlier this month he was on the verge of completing his degree. And on Saturday he tweeted out a message and a photo wearing a cap and gown to note that his work is done.

Mattison will receive a degree in multidisciplinary studies. Boise State’s graduation ceremonies are in December although Mattison won’t be able to attend due to the Vikings’ season.

“It’s a great accomplishment,’’ Mattison said. “I would just tell a rookie that didn’t finish, ‘Don’t be afraid to go back and finish it up.’’’

When he wasn’t doing football things, Cook spent plenty of time over the past two years working on his degree. While doing online work, he said some fellow Florida State students didn’t believe initially that they were dealing with a star NFL player.

“It was actually fun, just interacting with some of my classmates over social media, them not thinking I was the guy on the classes,’’ Cook said. “Just stuff like that that’s kind of funny to me that kind of stood out.”

After his classmates found out he wasn’t some other guy named Dalvin, he said they were “tripping” and he got a lot of “crazy messages.”

“(They were) like trying to get some tips on fantasy (football),’’ Cook said with a laugh.

Cook, though, apparently did not dispense any tips on typing. He said he’s a one-fingered guy.

“With typing, I kind of struggled,’’ he said. “I was away from it for so long, for years. Getting back to typing papers, it was tough.’’

Nevertheless, Fisher, who left Florida State for Texas A&M in 2018, always believed Cook would earn his degree.

“I remember in the recruiting process he always promised his mom and his grandmother and everybody he was going to do it,’’ Fisher said. “And I’ve learned about him is if he ever says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it. So there’s no reason to doubt him. I’m very proud and just happy for him. I mean, going back (to school), that’s a lot tougher than people realize in the offseason after an NFL season.’’

Now that Cook finally is done working on his degree, he will have more time to relax.

“It feels good being a college graduate,’’ he said. “No more late nights, staying up doing discussion boards and recording videos. I can get my rest now and I’ll be good.”