MINNEAPOLIS -- Tickets to Saturday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium had been available online starting at $3. They were overpriced.

The Minnesota Vikings played only one starter and the reserves mostly didn’t show up either. The result was an ugly 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener.

It was the worst preseason loss in Mike Zimmer’s eight seasons as Minnesota’s head coach, topping (or is that bottoming?) a 30-7 setback to Miami in 2017. Zimmer usually has been a winner in the preseason, and his record remains a gaudy 20-6.

The defeat didn’t sit well with Zimmer even though he opted to not dress out 31 players, including all projected starters except defensive end Stephen Weatherly. The Vikings’ defense was pushed around all day and the offense was ineffective.

“Really poor performance. … Just really disappointing with the guys that played,’’ Zimmer said.

The crowd was listless for much of the afternoon. Due to no tickets being sold last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first game at U.S. Bank Stadium with fans since the Dec. 29, 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago. The Vikings announced that 66,028 tickets were distributed, and the stadium was about half full.

Zimmer said he rested starters because they had gotten “two good days of work” in joint practices the Vikings had Wednesday and Thursday with the Broncos and that he wanted to give a longer look to some backups.

“We were going to give these other guys some opportunities to see if they could make the club,’’ Zimmer said. “Some of them proved us right, some of them proved us wrong.’’

Quarterback Jake Browning had looked to be in good position to be Kirk Cousins’ backup, but he took a big step back. Browning started and completed 5 of 10 passes for 51 yards, and his last pass of the day was picked off in the second quarter by Pat Surtain II and returned 30 yards for a touchdown for a 23-3 Denver lead.

“That’s a missed opportunity for sure,’’ Browning said. “(I’m) a little pissed off that I missed an opportunity and didn’t play as well as I hoped.”

After the interception, Browning was replaced for the rest of the game by rookie Kellen Mond, who returned last Tuesday after being on the COVID-19 reserve list for 10 days. When asked Wednesday if it was “realistic” Mond would play Saturday, Zimmer had said, “No.’’

After Saturday’s game, Zimmer, who perhaps misunderstood the question, said it was his belief he said Mond would play and that “he was always going to play.’’ Regardless, Mond completed just 6 of 16 passes for 53 yards although he did run five times for 25 yards.

“Definitely good to get my feet wet,” Mond said. “Definitely a lot of things that I can clean up. … I didn’t feel rusty at all. I hit a couple of throws, missed some. I think that my pace could be picked up a little faster.’’

Like Browning, Mond couldn’t get the Vikings into the end zone. Their only points came on field goals by Greg Joseph of 34 yards in the second quarter and 25 in the third quarter.

One of the few bright spots for the Vikings was undrafted rookie running back A.J. Rose carrying 25 times for 100 yards and having one catch for 18 yards. Ameer Abdullah started at running back, and Zimmer said he also was going to use rookie Kene Nwangwu in a reserve role. But Nwangwu suffered a knee injury early in the game that Zimmer said is not serious, resulting in the heavy load for Rose.

“The opportunity presented itself, and that helped me make the most of it,’’ Rose said. “I believe that I made plays out there when my number was called.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos took the game more seriously, one reason being that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are battling to start at quarterback. They used five starters on offense and none on defense.

Lock started and completed 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler midway through the first quarter for a 9-0 lead. When Bridgewater was announced as replacing Lock in the second quarter, it elicited the biggest cheer of the day at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bridgewater, who remains popular from his 2014-17 Minnesota stint, completed 7 of 8 passes for 74 yards and closed the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trinity Benson early in the third quarter for a 33-6 lead.

Meanwhile, the Vikings couldn’t do much right. They gave up a safety in the first quarter for a 2-0 Denver lead when tackle Dakota Dozier was called for holding in the end zone. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was badly beaten on the Hamler touchdown. They had eight penalties. And they were outgained 387 yards to 235.

“A lot of these guys are backup players,’’ Zimmer said. “The things they showed (Saturday) was definitely not good enough.’’

Zimmer will give the backups a chance to make up for their shaky showing by having them scrimmage against each other in practice in the coming week. As for next Saturday’s second preseason game against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium, Zimmer said he hasn’t decided how much the starters will play.

Tickets for that game are currently available online starting at $5.