MINNEAPOLIS -- If purple face paint could deter the spread of a virus, there would be a few more Minnesota Vikings fans who are protected from COVID and its annoying cousin, Delta, after the team's preseason opener.

On a perfect, sunny summer Saturday afternoon, the Vikings reopened U.S. Bank Stadium -- including those massive glass doors that face the downtown Minneapolis skyline -- to a full contingent of fans for the first time since before the word “pandemic” entered the American lexicon.

While nearly all concessions and security personnel inside the glass-topped coliseum wore masks, that was not at all the case for the actual crowd of maybe 40,000 (they distributed 66,000-plus tickets) who chose to spend this afternoon watching exhibition football in person. A lap of the stadium’s main-level concourse 90 minutes before kickoff revealed an unofficial unmasked-to-masked ratio of roughly 700-to-1.

With the Vikings getting blown out 33-6 on the field, it looked like the only ones maintaining a six-foot distance were members of the home team's offensive line from the Denver defenders they were supposed to be blocking.

One of the rare masked fans asked about their face covering politely declined to talk about it or cough up their name and vaccination status. Ditto for one or two folks that were masked among the few hundred Broncos fans in attendance, who look like they either belong in the Mile High City or in a northern Minnesota deer stand based on their bright orange apparel.

There were COVID warning posters encouraging distancing and stating that you should stay home if not feeling well. (If you are here, reading this, it’s too late.) There were a few of those purple “stand here” circles on the floor near concession stands, which were thoroughly ignored by those waiting in line while seeking a $12 can of imported beer. At least one Vikings official, once he slipped his mask off, was all smiles.

"We've been looking to figure out a way to welcome back our fans for a little over a year now. Opening the gates today and having this kind of crowd come in for a preseason game is truly special, and a reflection on what kind of passion Vikings fans have," said Andrew Miller, the team's chief operating officer.

Perhaps the most notable person in a mask on Saturday afternoon was Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, who did not play in the game, but moseyed onto the field during warmups in his uniform (sans shoulder pads). His face was covered by a black mask and his abundant hair was up in what looked akin to a chef’s hat, with a Vikings logo on it.

A few dozen rows of seats up from Cook, beneath the stadium’s massive south video board, one fan walking by wearing a mask looked to be about 12. He wore a Green Bay Packers T-shirt, and he had a bright red cloth covering over his nose and mouth. It was a slightly odd sight at a Vikings-Broncos game, but nothing we haven’t come to expect from that “interesting” NFL fan base in Wisconsin. The mask-free masses didn’t blink when the public address announcer issued a reminder that the CDC has encouraged mask wearing indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Asked about the relative dearth of masks among the audience, Miller noted that the team is encouraging attendees to follow the CDC guidelines, and that COVID vaccinations were available on the plaza outside the stadium before the game.

Unlike Texas and Florida, in the north the vaccination rates are higher, and while there are still reports of hospitalizations -- including, very rarely, among the vaccinated -- there seems to be a sense of getting back to “normal” life here. That maybe means more football fans in Minnesota willing to take a little risk to watch sports in the sunshine, even if those UV rays are coming through a massive skylight.

"It's absolutely amazing to hear crowd noise again," Miller said.

To be fair, the biggest cheers of the day came for Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson when he was introduced before the game, and for former Vikings star Teddy Bridgewater, when he came in to play quarterback for Denver. But as the Broncos stampeded to a blowout win in a stadium that was maybe half full, it felt like another step in the return to some kind of pre-pandemic life.

It was clear that the vast majority of fans both in orange and in purple were primarily thinking potential Super Bowl before thinking potential super-spreader.



