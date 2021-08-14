ST. PAUL -- Smoked ribs slathered in a mustard glaze or a dry rub; cayenne-seasoned beef kebabs with veggies; lemon-basil chicken; and plenty of hamburgers. Those were some of the mouth-watering options at the Gophers running backs’ Top Chef grill-off competition this summer.

University of Minnesota Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns and his wife, Ciara, love to watch Bravo’s “Top Chef” and go out to unique restaurants to try different foods. When Burns was watching a rerun a few years ago, he thought, “How could I turn something involving the show into a bonding event for my running backs?”

The event started in 2018, with Gophers record-holder Rodney Smith and backup Nolan Edmonds the inaugural winners with their ribs. The event became annual in 2019, with Preston Jelen and Bryce Williams taking advantage of Burns’ smoker to prepare the victorious smoked salmon. Each running back pair also made burgers as part of the competition.

The grill-off went on hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but it was rejuvenated in July, with Jelen and Williams defending their title with those smoked ribs in mustard glaze or dry rub.

“It’s always fun to connect the players, but it goes back to what Coach (P.J.) Fleck has instilled in this program: it’s connectivity,” Burns said. “We are always trying to connect our kids to our families and teammates to each other. This is another way of doing it.”

A few lucky Gophers teammates from other parts of the field serve as judges. They eat, critique and present their scores. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was a judge for the 2018 grill-off and talked at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month about wanting to get a similar outing together for the QBs, likely on a golf course.

At this year’s grill-off, the tight ends got seats at the judges table. Given how “friendly” the competition has gotten, it’s not as easy for them to just gorge, give out numbers and call it a day.

Since Smith left for the NFL, Mohamed Ibrahim has ascended the U’s depth chart on the field and was the Big Ten running back of the year in 2020. But he hasn’t been able to win the grill-off. Ibrahim and walk-on Kendall Moore of East Ridge were behind the kebabs. Ibrahrim said he used cayenne, Lowry and garlic salt, while making sure each side of the meat kissed the grill.

Given his Muslim customs, Ibrahim said he can’t confirm the Jelen-Williams victory. “I couldn’t eat it because it was pork, so I don’t really know if they won or not,” Ibrahim joked.

Trey Potts also feels a bit besmirched for his lemon-basil chicken. “I think I got snubbed out of the BBQ game,” he said. “I think me and Bucky (Mar’Keise Irving) were supposed to win. Everybody did a little BBQ thing. I did a lemon-basil chicken. I guess the judges didn’t like it. We got second by half a point.”

Burns tried to play the role of diplomat. “I thought the tight ends were phenomenal,” he said. “(Brevyn Spann-Ford) gave Trey like a 10 out of 10 on his thing, but it’s not about one judge. It’s about everyone.”

Jelen wasn’t hearing any of the excuses.

“We were the reigning champs, so we had to uphold that,” he said. “They were doubting us and said we wouldn’t be able to do it. We pulled it off by 0.5 points. We had to show off the pride of back-to-back champions.”

Jelen and Williams put in the work, too, having Burns pick up the ribs from campus in the morning to “put on the smoker just how I wanted it.”

“When I saw it,” Burns said, “I said there is nobody beating him. Him and Bryce are a pretty good duo.”

Jelen, a Prior Lake, Minnesota, native, said he got his smoker experience from both his father and stepfather. “I got some outside sources,” he said with a smirk.

Legend has it, according to Ibrahim, that former Gophers All-America safety Tyrone Carter might have played a hand in helping with Smith’s special seasoning on those winning ribs back in 2018.

Burns and players stress it’s not all about winning. If they can’t become a Top Chef, at least they can become a chef.

“It’s teaching them life lessons,” Burns said. “Some of these guys have never grilled, never picked up a spatula or anything. Teaching how to grill, what the meat should look like, what it should be. Now that they take pride in this, it’s really a fun thing. It kind of caps off the end of the summer.”

Jelen is biased, but he feels like the U’s running backs are the closest position group on the team. Potts sees Burns, the U’s assistant head coach, as a big reason why.

“I really love that dude,” Potts said. “He really, like, doesn’t make us do it, but it’s about jelling all together and being all a part (of it). When we have hard days on the field, we can look back and say, ‘That is my brother.’ Guys like Preston, Bryce, the whole room — we are just so close. I just think that helps us in hard times — good times even. I think Coach Burns does a nice job of that and putting us all together.”



