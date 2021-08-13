Last August, Cameron Smith’s football future was uncertain. This August, he sees himself as a role model.

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker announced on Aug. 8, 2020, that he learned he was born with a heart defect that would need to be fixed. Later that month, he had open-heart surgery and missed the entire season.

On Saturday, Smith will be back at U.S. Bank Stadium in uniform when the Vikings open the preseason against the Denver Broncos. He can’t wait to run through the tunnel.

“I’m really excited to step into U.S. Bank and play again,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just excited to be there.”

A fifth-round pick in 2019 who played in just five games as a rookie and spent much of the season on the practice squad, Smith wasn’t that well known until his heart condition was revealed and his comeback got underway. Now, he’s got a lot more people paying attention, and that’s fine with him.

“I try to be (an inspiration),” he said. “I think it’s a unique situation that I was in. I’m just hoping to do my best to be a role model for a lot of people out there that have bumps in the road to keep fighting and get back in the game, into whatever you love. And I think that’s a huge message to everybody’s life.”

Following his surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to repair a bicuspid aortic valve, Smith, 24, returned to Philadelphia for tests in March and was cleared to return to football. He went through spring drills in May and June and has been competing for playing time since training camp got underway July 28.

Smith has split first-team reps in camp with Nick Vigil, who has the edge to be the third starting linebacker after Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks. But the battle is far from over, and Smith has shown he at least has a solid shot to make the team.

“He’s doing well,” Barr said. “He works very hard, and I’m just happy for him to be out there. He’s one of our brothers. … It’s going to be awesome (when Smith returns Saturday). We’re all excited about it.”

Vikings guard Dakota Dozier also is looking forward to seeing Smith play against the Broncos.

“I’m going to be so excited to see Cam out there running around and not just playing but playing well,’’ Dozier said. “To go through open-heart surgery and to come out like that and be back here on an NFL field, it’s fantastic.”

It hasn’t been an easy road, even since Smith was cleared to play. He said there was “some rust” to get off after his year away from the game but that it was good to have spring drills for that.

Co-offensive coordinator and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer recalled the Aug. 3 practice when the Vikings put on pads for the first in camp.

“He said, ‘This is the first day I’ve been in pads in two years,’ ” Zimmer said. “I think he was a little nervous, but once he got that first hit out of the way, he was excited to go.”

Now, Smith said he feels about the same as he did as a rookie in 2019.

“I’m feeling back to me, and I’m just focused on improving every day,” he said. “After something like (open-heart surgery), I was excited to run around and feel my endurance, and I feel good.”

Not that he ever took football for granted, but Smith will enter 2021 with a new perspective.

“I’ve already felt that appreciation for the game just to be able to come back and strap it on after something so drastic happened,” he said. “I’m just glad to be back.”