Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated Tuesday after 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list and wasted no time getting back in action.

Mond participated in a walkthrough at the TCO Performance Center. The Vikings initially were scheduled to have a practice before a decision was made to reduce the workload with the Denver Broncos coming in for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The Vikings learned July 31 that Mond had tested positive for the coronavirus and he was placed on the COVID-19 list Aug. 1. A source said he passed all necessary tests Monday.

Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, as high-risk close contacts, had been placed on the COVID-19 list when Mond was, leaving the Vikings for a short period with one quarterback on the active roster. Cousins and Stanley returned to practice last Thursday, and the Vikings now have five quarterbacks on the roster. The others are Jake Browning and Danny Etling, claimed on waivers from Seattle on Aug. 2 when the Vikings were depleted at the position.

“It’s good to see all those red jerseys out there,’’ guard Dakota Dozier. “I’m happy (Mond is) healthy and ready to roll. I wish him all the best and hopefully he can come out here and keep working to get better.”

Mond was taken in the third round of the NFL draft out of Texas A&M and will now resume battling Browning and Stanley to be the backup behind Cousins.

Emotional trip

Vikings running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu went to Canton, Ohio, last Saturday to see his nephew Troy Polamalu inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To say the least, it was emotional.

“When he got on stage, I couldn’t stop crying,’’ he said.

Troy Polamalu, a star safety with Pittsburgh from 2003-14, named his uncle in his speech, which Kennedy called a “nice mention.” Kennedy, who is a native of Pago, Pago, American Samoa while Troy was born in California, said the enshrinement was noteworthy for their Samoan culture.

“The humility and the service, that’s part of the culture,’’ he said. “You take care of your family, you stay humble and you put your head down and go to work.”

Will Nwangu break loose?

Kennedy Polamalu is looking for ways to utilize speedy rookie running back Kene Nwangu.

“I’ve just got to unleash him,’’ he said. “Be creative. There’s going to be sometimes you make a mistake but make it 100 miles an hour and you’ll be fine.’’

Polamalu said he wants Nwangu to “cut it loose.’’ Nwangu, a fourth-round pick from Iowa State, said he is taking care of his body in order to “show my full speed.’’ He said he’s studying the playbook and watching plenty of film in order to “show my true potential.”

Briefly

Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has been impressed with cornerback Macksensie Alexander since he returned to the Vikings this year after originally playing for them from 2016-19. “I’m shocked at how Mackensie has matured over the year he left,’’ he said. … Zimmer said linebacker Troy Dye must be “a little more consistent,” and has too many plays that prompt the question, “Why are you doing that?’’ … Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said kicker Riley Patterson has been “making strides” since coming off the PUP list last Thursday and it’s “nice competition” between him and Greg Joseph. … Ficken said star receiver Adam Thielen, once a special teams ace, gives pointers “regularly” to Minnesota’s special teamers.