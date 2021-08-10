Rashod Hill, vying to be the Vikings’ starting left tackle, has the same question for quarterback Kirk Cousins at each practice.

“I ask Kirk every day, ‘Did you get touched?’’ Hill said Monday. “I’m not trying to let him get touched while I’m out here.’’

While there is no tackling of the quarterback, Hill has done the job adequately so far in training camp. That’s why he’s most likely to be the replacement for Riley Reiff when the regular-season starts Sept. 12 at Cincinnati.

The Vikings released Reiff in March in a salary-related move and then in April took Christian Darrisaw No. 23 in the draft. Darrisaw looked then to be the leading candidate to start at left tackle but he missed time in spring drills and sat out the first week of camp with a groin issue. Darrisaw returned to practice last Wednesday but has been limited, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has indicated Hill has a strong grip on the job.

The Vikings have had plenty of trust in Hill since picking him up midway through the 2016 season off Jacksonville’s practice squad, but it usually hasn’t been as a starter. Hill has started just 17 of the 59 games he has played for Minnesota.

“It feels great to be there,’’ Hill said of working with the first team. “I’m still working every day, still trying to get better,’’

Hill mostly has played right tackle for the Vikings, He doesn’t deny there would be more pressure playing the marquee spot on the offensive line.

“There’s some pressure on the left side, of course,’’ Hill said. “Everybody knows that. It’s football. Do what you get paid to do. Left side, right side, guard, wherever they need me to play.”

Hill has been a reliable utility man for the Vikings. He has signed three straight one-year contracts even though he said he’s had offers elsewhere.

“I feel this is like a family here,’’ Hill said. “We’ve got a great group of guys, great coaches.”

Hill has honed his skills the last three offseasons at OL Masterminds Summit, an offensive line camp in Frisco, Texas. He may now be ready to move into the lineup.

“It’s something that I’ve actually had a lot of conversations with him about,’’ said guard Dakota Dozier. “You just keep grinding until it’s your time.’’

Vigil the third LB?

Nick Vigil has emerged as the leading candidate to be Minnesota’s third starting linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

“Nick’s done a nice job,’’ Zimmer said. “The others have to pick it up. All the other linebackers have to pick it up on special teams and, really, on defense, too.”

Vigil worked with the first team in practice Monday. He has been battling Cameron Smith and Troy Dye for the job.

“Every day, it’s a competition,’’ Vigil said. “If you play bad, somebody’s going to step up and take your spot. That’s what training camp is for. You just got to compete at a high level.”

Vikings sign WR

With several wide receivers banged up, the Vikings signed rookie Warren Jackson.

The 6-foot-6, 219-pound Jackson was waived last Saturday by Denver, and said he heard from the Vikings “immediately after” that. He was undrafted last spring out of Colorado State after he caught 77 passes for 1,119 yards for the Rams in 2019 before opting out in 2020.

“I’m happy to be here,” Jackson said. “I’ve obviously got to make some plays on the field and I’ve got to make my mark on special teams.”

The Vikings lost receiver Bisi Johnson, Jackson’s former college teammate, for the season with a torn ACL suffered early in camp. Justin Jefferson suffered a shoulder injury last Friday, but Zimmer said he will be “back pretty quick.” And Dede Westbrook has been limited throughout camp while working his way back from a torn ACL. Adam Thielen did return to practice after missing some time last week.

Briefly

Practice went a few minutes longer than in previous days. “I feel like we have to get in better shape than what we are right now,’’ Zimmer said. … Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson was not at practice due to being at the funeral for his mother. Patterson’s son, Vikings offensive assistant A.C. Patterson, also was at the funeral. “Our thoughts are with (them),’’ Zimmer said. … Barr returned after missing three of four practices. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson sat out. … Zimmer said wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a fifth-round pick from Iowa, has done well catching the ball but must improve on special teams. “If he wants to make the team, that’s part of his job description,’’ Zimmer said.