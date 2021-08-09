When players stretched during their fourth session of preseason camp on Saturday, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode” played over speakers on their outdoor field. While the rap song was released when they were little boys, they felt the vibe.

When the team later took a knee for breaks — a.k.a. a “pit stop” — the sounds of race cars zooming by were heard in the background.

Then for the inside-run period of practice, the jarring sounds of squealing pigs pierced eardrums. It was time for “Pig Pen.”

“You know what is happening, but you’ve got to buck up,” Gophers nose tackle Micah Dew-Treadway said. “You’ve got to see your key and know who’s coming to block you. It’s just that mentality, everything. It’s really a benefit. Teams that don’t do it, I would advise them to do it.”

For years, the Gophers — with another period called “Axe Tough” — have maintained a practice focus on their top two rivalry trophies: Floyd of Rosedale with Iowa and Paul Bunyan’s Axe with Wisconsin.

“I think you get what you emphasize,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about the rivalry periods. “… With everything going on in society and how hard being a student-athlete is … there’s got to be some fun, too. Playing in those rivalry games is fun. As we continue to go through this and build this thing, I want them to understand that the work they put in is hopefully going to be able to springboard them into whatever results they get.”

Fleck’s Gophers are 1-7 against the Hawkeyes and Badgers since 2017. The U will get their next opportunities in November: The U travels to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Nov. 13, while Wisconsin comes to Huntington Bank Stadium for the season finale Nov. 27.

“The teams we have rivalries with are very physical; very historic football teams, as well,” Fleck added. “So, it’s very important to have fun but also understand that you’re putting that work in for that specific rivalry that you just continue to deposit into the bank. You’re going to have to withdraw that at some point. You want to make sure there’s a lot in there.”

When the Gophers beat Wisconsin for the first time in 15 years, at Camp Randall Stadium in 2018, the 37-15 win was aided by a 15-play, 12-run drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. Minnesota rushed 47 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Gophers guard/tackle Blaise Andries said those rivalry periods in practice get them ready for those big moments.

“That is in the middle of practice,” he said. “Everyone is tired. Everyone is gassed, but during a game in the fourth quarter in both Wisco and Auburn (for the Outback Bowl win after the 2019 season), we had to pound the ball and we had to be able to get that first down and be able to just dominate up front. That is hugely emphasized.

“That is our style of play: Shove it down their throats, and then when they are not expecting it or when they bring too many in the box, then throw it over their head.”

This fall, the Gophers will have to prove they can keep defenses honest. Top receiver Rashod Bateman was a first-round NFL draft pick, and other than Chris Autman-Bell there are unproven receiving options.

This means other teams will be gearing toward the run, with one of the nation’s most-experienced offensive lines leading the way for Mohamed Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year.

“We know our potential,” Gophers guard/center Conner Olson. “We’ve had great games. We’ve had terrible games as an O-line. The thing that I think sets apart dominating O-lines from great O-lines is consistency across the board. That is something that we need to replicate. We need to have that in every game regardless of who we go against. If it’s Ohio State or if it’s my old high school in a scrimmage, it doesn’t matter.”

Given Ibrahim’s success last season, he had a shot to enter the NFL draft, but said he knew he wanted to come back by the time the season ended with an overtime loss to Wisconsin.

At the U’s media day last week, Ibrahim was asked if the results against the Badgers and Hawkeyes over the years played a role in him coming back. “Not really,” he said before adding, “You want to leave things better than (when) you came in. … I felt like that was a big deal for me.”

Beating either Iowa and Wisconsin would be a big deal for Minnesota in 2021. Knocking off both in the same year would be a huge deal. That hasn’t happened since 1990.



