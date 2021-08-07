The Vikings have two Pro Bowl receivers, but the guys lining up with the first team at Saturday’s practice at U.S. Bank Stadium were second-year man K.J. Osborn, who has never caught an NFL pass, and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Justin Jefferson sat out the practice with a left shoulder injury and Adam Thielen did not participate in team drills due to an unspecified reason. Neither is expected to be out long, but the Vikings have some depth concerns at wide receiver.

Bisi Johnson, who was battling to be the No. 3 receiver, was lost for the season a week ago due to a torn ACL. And Dede Westbrook once again did not participate in team drills as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered last October.

“That’s just part of it at this point of camp,’’ Thielen said after the practice. “You know you’re going to have guys beat up a little bit, a little tired, a little sore, but I’m excited about what this group can do from a depth perspective.’’

Thielen declined to say why he was limited Saturday, but said he feels “great.” He was more forthcoming about Jefferson’s injury suffered Friday not being serious.

Jefferson was hurt midway through the practice after being hit by cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The injury was diagnosed as a sprained AC joint. NFL Media reported Friday that “tests came out as good as possible” for Jefferson and he was “considered day-to-day.”

“He’s doing good,’’ Thielen said. “I don’t think he’s ever missed practice before in his life, but he’s doing great. Thank the Lord it wasn’t anything serious and he’ll be back out there before we know it and grinding away with us like he loves to do.’’

Wearing a hoodie under his Vikings jersey, Jefferson was on the field before Saturday’s practice. He was seen laughing and joking with Westbrook and others.

Jefferson broke Minnesota rookie records in 2020 with 88 catches and 1,400 yards and was named to the Pro Bowl. Thielen made Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018 and bounced back last year after an injury-riddled 2019 to catch 74 passes for 925 yards.

“You saw guys that were making plays (Saturday) that maybe weren’t getting that many reps before, so it’s good to get guys those opportunities, get guys those reps and let them really show what they can do,’’ Thielen said of Saturday’s practice.

Getting work with the first team were Osborn, Smith-Marsette and Chad Beebe. Those lower on the depth chart who had some good moments were Dan Chisena, Blake Proehl and Whop Philyor.

Waiting on the Hall

With a bevy of men being induced into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson doesn’t deny it makes him think about his likely future enshrinement.

Peterson is considered a lock for the Canton, Ohio, shrine after being named first-team All-Pro eight times while playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-20. He signed as a free agent last March with the Vikings.

“Always, when I do look at it, I kind of envision myself being there one day,’’ Peterson said. “I still feel like I have a lot of work to go, a lot of football left in me, and we’ll just let time tell.”

Peterson missed watching his favorite part of Hall of Fame Weekend on Friday when he said he had “daddy duties” and had to prepare some pizza and cinnamon bunds for his two kids.

“I like to see the guys put their gold jacket on,’’ Peterson said. “I wasn’t able to see that; I’m sure I’ll see some clips here in the near future.”

There are 28 hall of famers being recognized this weekend. That includes 20 members of the 2020 NFL centennial class whose inductions were pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and eight members of the 2021 class.

Due to eight members of the 2020 class being deceased, there were 12 speeches Saturday night, including one from former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson. And the seven living members of the 2021 will speak Sunday night.

Back at US Bank

With about 5,000 on hand, Saturday’s practice marked the first time fans watched the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium since a Dec. 29, 2019 game against Chicago. No fans were allowed at games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great,’’ Thielen said. “Being able to have fans at practice and then now out here in the stadium, it gets us excited. That’s what we love. You don’t have to drink a cup of coffee before you come out here with fans because they bring the juice,’’

With the Cardinals, Peterson played in regular-season games in 2016 and 2018 and in a 2019 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. He said it felt “great” coming back for the home team.

“Now I just got to get used to the these lights when the ball is coming out of the sky,’’ he said.

Briefly

The highlight Saturday was defensive end D.J. Wonnum dropping into coverage and returning a Jake Browning interception 31 yards for a touchdown. … Linebacker Anthony Barr missed his third practice in four days with an unspecified injury. Rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) did not participate in team drills. … Running backs Kene Nwangwu and Ameer Abdullah returned kickoffs and Abdullah, Osborn and Smith-Marsette brought back punts. … Kicker Riley Patterson, who came off the PUP list Thursday, made both his field-goal attempts, from 36 and 49 yards.