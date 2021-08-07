Lincoln High School football coach Chris Westfall still remembers the energetic fifth-grader lurking around his practices trying to get a glimpse of the action. That same kid occasionally would finesse his way onto the actual field in Ypsilanti, Michigan, before Westfall finally did the only sensible thing he could do and offered him a job.

“When I took the job I think they had lost like 40 games in a row or something,” Westfall said. “He didn’t care about any of that. He just wanted to be around the game. He was literally the kid that rode the bus with us to away games so he could be the ball boy and the water boy and everything else. He’d be like, ‘Can you time me? I’m going to sprint out and get the tee after the kickoff.’ It’s like cheesy movie stuff.”

That kid grew up to be Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn, a second-year pro who has been among the biggest standouts of training camp so far. After playing exclusively on special teams as a rookie, the 24-year-old out of the University of Miami has gotten significant reps over the past couple of weeks, and has a legitimate chance to be the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver this season.

“It’s a good opportunity to be out there with the first group,” said Osborn, who made a highlight-reel grab at the night practice on July 31. “Just keep grinding and keep stacking days.”

Those types of highlight-reel catches have become commonplace for Osborn throughout training camp. While the dynamic receiving duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have the starting spots on lock, Osborn has started to separate himself from other receivers like Dede Westbrook, Chad Beebe and speedy rookie Ihmir-Smith-Marsette.

“A year ago, he was kind of feeling his way,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He didn’t catch the ball that great. Now he’s catching the ball really well, and he looks a little faster to me. I think all that is because of his confidence.”

Asked whether Osborn’s emergence has surprised him, Zimmer replied, “Yeah, it’s surprised me a little bit.”

It hasn’t surprised Westfall. He has come to expect such stuff from Osborn, watching him rise from an overlooked high school prospect to a college standout to an NFL player.

“That’s what frustrates me about college recruiting,” Westfall said. “They get caught up in stuff like, ‘How fast can this kid run?’ or ‘How big are his hands?’ You want to just shake them and be like, ‘Listen, this guy is a football player.’ He plays on both sides of the ball, he returns punts, he recovers onside kicks when we need him to. He does absolutely everything.”

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Westfall said Osborn’s work ethic, even as a high schooler, was unparalleled. He loves to tell a story about how Osborn approached him before a random practice during his final year with the program.

“It was like a bet,” Westfall said. “He was like, ‘You can watch me the whole practice. You won’t catch me loafing around. You won’t catch me making one mistake.’ There’s some guys who run real fast and jump real high and they are sort of freak shows that way. This kid is a character freak show. He does everything right.”

As his star started to rise, Osborn got a letter from IMG Academy, the prep school in Bradenton, Florida, whose business is churning out next-level athletes. It was an incredible opportunity that Osborn knew he couldn’t pass up. He packed his stuff and moved south there a few months later.

“I knew ball was different in the south,” Osborn said. “Even in seventh grade I was asking my mom, ‘Can we please move to Florida? Can we please move to Florida? Can we please move to Florida?’ I knew I wanted to be down there.”

That doesn’t mean it was easy to leave home. It forced Osborn to grow up fast without his usual support system by his side.

“You miss out on a lot,” he said. “I had to leave my teammates and coaches. I didn’t get to go to prom or anything like that. It was hard leaving for a lot of different reasons. As far as football, though, it was definitely the best decision for me.”

It helped that Osborn had a couple of high school teammates — Tyler Mabry, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, and Jeff Stokes — go down to IMG Academy with him.

“Just being down there with great talent brought the best out of me” Osborn said. “You had to bring it every day. It really taught me work ethic. You really had to put the work in because everybody was good.”

As for Westfall, even though he was sad to lose those players, especially Osborn, he knew it gave them their best chance to make it to the next level.

“We are a public high school,” Westfall said. “Can we give him the exposure that IMG Academy can? No, not a chance. He played on ESPN a couple of times as senior. He had been there like a month and I get a text telling me to flip on the NFL Network. He’s in the background catching balls to help out with a drill. It was an unbelievable opportunity for him.”

That time at IMG Academy helped Osborn get recruited by Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference. He racked up 96 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Bulls, while also serving as a dynamic returner on special teams.

That attracted various Power 5 programs when Osborn opted to continue his collegiate career as a grad transfer. Ultimately, he landed at the University of Miami, a longtime powerhouse that he grew up watching as a kid.

“We knew we wanted a veteran guy in the room,” said David Cooney, who serves as Miami’s director of recruiting. “As soon as he jumped in the transfer portal, we pulled his film up and looked at the things he was doing at Buffalo. Then when he came on his official visit here, everybody knew that he was a kid we wanted in our room. He was timely. He was well spoken. He was mature for his age. It was a perfect fit.”

On top of Osborn’s leadership qualities, Cooney noted that he was very impressive on film. The ball stuck to his hands like glue and he had the innate ability to consistently make the first defender miss at the point of attack. Add in the work ethic that Westfall raved about, and Cooney is not at all surprised that Osborn is starting to make a name for himself at the next level.

“I don’t know a kid that’s going to outwork him,” Cooney said. “I remember the minute he stepped foot on campus, before he even moved into his dorm room or anything like that, he asked for the tennis ball machine so he could work on his hand-eye coordination. That’s who he is.

“The jump that he’s made from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NFL isn’t surprising to me. I think there will be another jump from Year 2 to Year 3 and then from Year 3 to Year 4 and so on. Just because of how hard he works, how much he loves the game.”

That work ethic was evident this offseason as Osborn trained at House of Athlete gym on the outskirts of Miami, working closely with Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry to hone his skills.

“I was really tight with him this offseason,” Osborn said. “Just training with him every day on the field and off the field. He kind of took me under his wing. I learned a lot from him.”

What exactly did Osborn learn from Landry?

“That drive and want-to to get better every day,” Osborn said. “Just putting on a new face when I step out on that grass and really chasing greatness to create a legacy. That’s something I really remember and I try to do when I get out here on this field.”

This could very well be the beginning of a long career for Osborn. The journey has taken him to places he would have never imagined as that energetic fifth-grader riding the bus to road games. That said, Osborn has not forgotten his roots in Ypsilanti, Mich.

“He came back last year and sponsors a hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment (PPE) drive at Lincoln High School,” Westfall said. “We are in the middle of the pandemic, and the world is shut down, and here’s K.J. coming by like, ‘Can I do something to say thanks that I signed an NFL contract?’ He’s just that guy.”

Asked why he did that, Osborn’s answer was simple.

“That’s my hometown,” he said. “I might’ve moved when I was 16 years old or whatever. But that’s where I had a lot of life lessons, and it’s definitely important to give back. That’s where I came from, and I’m proud of that.”