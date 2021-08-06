Second-year Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a shoulder injury in practice Friday, but it is not believed to be serious.

Jefferson was hurt midway through the workout after being hit by Bashaud Breeland after he caught a pass from Kirk Cousins. He reportedly suffered a sprained AC joint. KARE-TV, Channel 11 posted video of the play on Twitter and a photo of Jefferson when it was over.

After Jefferson suffered his injury, ESPN was the first to report that it’s a sprained AC joint that was not serious and that he will have further testing this weekend. That report came after former Vikings offensive line Jeremiah Sirles had reviewed a video and wrote on Twitter that it “looks just like an AC join sprain to me.”

Jefferson set Vikings rookie records last season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards.

“At this time of year, you don’t want to see anybody go down,” guard Dakota Dozier said of Jefferson’s injury. “Obviously, we’re hoping it’s minor, we’ll get him back and we’ll get rolling.’’