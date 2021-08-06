When Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander was a rookie in 2016, he was a handful for head coach Mike Zimmer. The two clashed regularly.

They slowly began to get along better for the three seasons that followed before Alexander signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in 2020. But Alexander returned to the Vikings this year, and he and Zimmer are seemingly best buddies.

“There were times when Mackensie was very difficult,” Zimmer said. “He’s very fortunate I’m more hard-headed than he is, but when he came back, like now, he’s like a completely different guy. He’s engaging. He’s communicating, listening to everything and not making mistakes.”

Alexander laughed Thursday when asked about what Zimmer said, and he agreed.

“I was young, very talented, very skilled, been the best my whole life, nobody’s told me, ‘No, you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ ” he said about arriving in 2016 as a second-round draft pick out of Clemson. “And I’ve been doing it my whole career. So when you come to a new system, and they don’t want you to do it your way, it’s kind of different. … You know you can do it, they know you can do it, but that’s not what they need you to do at the time.”

Alexander initially complained about the nickel role, believing he was better suited to play outside corner. But now he’s likely to be the Vikings’ primary nickel back in 2021, and he’s fine with that.

“It’s year 6 (in the NFL). You grow,” Alexander said. “Every player at the pro level, at some point, has to grow to evolve to be a better player and human being, too.”

Now, Alexander is hoping the Vikings can make another deep playoff run. He was on the 2017 team that made it to the NFC Championship Game, but spoke more highly about this 2021 team.

“This is the best roster I’ve been a part of in my career so far, for sure, without a doubt,” he said. “We’ve got a great defense coming in. I mean, I’m all about winning.”

Hutchinson to Hall

Steve Hutchinson grew up wanting to be “the best.” And on Saturday night he’ll have a bust in Canton, Ohio, to show that he reached his goal.

The guard, who played in the NFL from 2001-12, including 2006-11 with Minnesota, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was elected to the hall in February 2020 and scheduled to be inducted last August before that was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can close the book on my professional career, my football life,” Hutchinson said. “I wanted to be the best, and when you (make the hall of fame), it kind of confirms it.”

Lauding Hutchinson this week was Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, who entered the NFL as an assistant in 1997 and once tried to design defenses to combat him.

““He’s one of the best to ever play,” Patterson said. “He was strong, he was physical and athletic. (Former Dallas and San Francisco guard) Larry Allen was the best that I’ve ever seen but he was right there. It’s well deserving for him to be a member of the hall of fame.”

Briefly

— Kicker Riley Patterson was removed from the PUP list after passing his physical and he practiced Thursday. He missed the first week of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

— Atlanta signed free-agent receiver Trevor Davis, who had flown to Minnesota for a workout scheduled for Wednesday. A source said Davis took a physical that day with the Vikings but did not work out, then left when the Falcons made an offer. Minnesota did not make an offer.

— Former guard Mike Harris has joined the Vikings at training camp this week as an intern from the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program. Harris, who played for Minnesota from 2014-15, is learning from the scouting department and evaluating the offensive line.

— Possibly due to their veteran status, not practicing Thursday were wide receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith, cornerback Patrick Peterson and guard Dakota Dozier.