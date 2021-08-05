Vikings franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Thursday upon completing his mandatory, five-day quarantine. He’s been kept away from the team facility ever since rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID over the weekend.

You see, because the 32-year-old Cousins is not vaccinated, he was considered a high-risk close contact. If he was vaccinated, he would have been able to practice, like reserve quarterback Jake Browning, who took nearly every snap in his absence.

The time away got to Cousins. But not for the same reason it got to coach Mike Zimmer earlier this week.

“In my entire college and pro career, I have not missed four practices,” Cousins said. “To miss four practices in a week, and not have COVID, was frustrating.”

That’s what Cousins chose to emphasize to reporters on Thursday. He did not test positive for the virus. He made that very, very clear.

What followed was an uncomfortable 10-minute press conference in which Cousins never once took accountability for his own actions.

Instead, he did what he always does when the going gets tough. He deflected.

“The meeting room we met in was deemed to be too small for us,” he said. “As I understand it, had we met in a larger room, I would not have missed practice.”

Think about how ridiculous that sounds.

Given a chance to explain himself, perhaps apologize to his teammates for putting them in this situation with the preseason right around the corner, Cousins blamed the size of a freaking meeting room. Unfortunately, the St. Paul Pioneer Press could not reach the meeting room for comment.

It got worse from there.

“The key will be not being a close contact,” Cousins continued. “That will be the focus. We have to be very vigilant to make sure that does not happen.”

In that same breath, Cousins noted that the quarterbacks have moved to a different meeting room inside the team facility. He added that he went as far as suggesting to Zimmer that the position group could meet outside in the winter to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I said, ‘If it means meeting outside under a goal post in January, if that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet,’ ” Cousins said. “We are going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do.”

Well, everything except actually getting vaccinated, which is the safest and easiest way to avoid what Cousins is talking about.

Asked if this past week has changed his opinion on getting vaccinated, as it clearly offers a competitive advantage in the NFL this season, Cousins said it was “a very private health matter” that he’s going to keep to himself. That, of course, means he’s not vaccinated, nor does he plan to get vaccinated.

“I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact,” Cousins said. “I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact. I’ve even thought about, ‘Should I just set up literally plexiglass around where I sit so this could never happen again?’ I’ve thought about it because I’m going to do whatever it takes.”

Seriously? He’d rather surround himself in freaking plexiglass than than get a shot? C’mon. The comedy writers for Saturday Night Live couldn’t have produced a sillier monologue.

Maybe the best part of the whole press conference, though, was when Cousins said he’s been doing his own research, only to admit that he’s never actually had a personal conversation with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. You know, the guy that does that type of research for a living.

“The NFL has set these protocols in place,” Cousins said. “I want to follow the protocols so I can play on Sunday. That’s where my focus is. As long as I can not test positive, and not have a close contact, I’ll be there for every game.”

That’s a heck of a lot easier said than done. Asked if simply getting the vaccine would make his life easier, Cousins replied, “I’m at peace with where I’m at.”

At least he is.