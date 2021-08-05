Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday after being away from the team for five days due to coronavirus protocols. Before returning to practice, he vowed to be “very vigilant” to make sure there is not a repeat occurrence.

On Saturday, Cousins was deemed a high-risk close contact due to being in the same quarterback meeting room with rookie Kellen Mond, who tested positive and remains on the COVID-19 list. Cousins said he was told he was “not a close contact” and said the issue was the meeting room at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan was too small, and the quarterbacks since have been moved to another room. In future meetings, he said he might go so far as to surround himself with plexiglass.

Being dubbed a high-risk contact means that Cousins is not vaccinated. He declined to say if he is giving any consideration to being vaccinated.

“I think the vaccination decision is a very private health matter for me, and I’m going to keep it as such,” he said. “I do believe that as a leader of the team, it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact because that is what it’s going to come down to. Did you have a close contact? So I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact. I’ve even thought about, should I just set up literally plexiglass around where I sit, so this could never happen again? I’ve thought about it, because I’m going to do whatever it takes.”

Cousins and reserve quarterback Nate Stanley, who also was activated Thursday off the COVID-19 list, both were dubbed high-risk close contacts last Saturday and officially placed Sunday on list. Both missed four practices during their five-day quarantine. Mond must quarantine for at least 10 days.

“I’ve had a lot of family and friends reach out to see if I’m OK,” Cousins said. “I’ve had six negative tests since I was last with Kellen, don’t have any symptoms, so I don’t have COVID. I’ve been feeling good, so very grateful for that. Last time I was in a room with Kellen was, whatever, six days ago, and I’ve come to learn since I’ve been at home that the tracers we wear actually showed I was not a close contact as I understand being a close contact, which is being within a certain number of feet.

“The challenge was, the meeting room we met in was deemed to be too small for us to have been in a room together even if we were significantly apart from each other. So we’ve since moved to a different meeting room, and as I understand it, had we met in a larger room, I would not have missed practice.”

Cousins, who said he wears a mask in meetings, said he believes the “protocols work” and that “the mask and social distancing works.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday and Monday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was critical of players on the team who have not been vaccinated, and he hoped that would change. Cousins said he spoke to Zimmer on Wednesday night, and that things are “absolutely” fine between him and the coach.

“We had a tremendous conversation (Wednesday),” Cousins said. “Great dialogue. I’ll leave my discussion with him, with him. But it was a very, very positive discussion. Came away feeling great.”

Cousins did reveal one portion of his conversation with Zimmer when it came to the quarterbacks on the team meeting.

“I said, ‘We can meet in the indoor, we can meet outside,’ ” Cousins said. “And I said, ‘If it means meeting outside under a goal post in January, if that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet.’ We’re going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do.”

Cousins said had he been aware previously of the size of the meeting room being an issue, he would have “spoken up and said, ‘We obviously can’t meet here.’ ”

With three quarterbacks out of practices, Jake Browning, who has spent the last two years on the practice squad, had worked with the first team. For depth, the Vikings on Monday signed free agent Case Cookus and claimed Danny Etling off waivers, but Cookus was waived Thursday.

Vikings president Mark Wilf said Tuesday he was “very concerned” about the hesitancy of some players to be vaccinated. The Washington Post reported that day that the Vikings have the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL at 70 percent of players in progress and 64.5 fully vaccinated.

“I’m not aware of our current percentages,” Cousins said about the whether a low vaccination rate could hamper the Vikings from a competitive standpoint. “I think it’s a fluid situation. I think it’s changing daily.”

Cousins said he did virtual work with the team while he was away and that it was “disappointing” to miss practices after he said he missed just four at Michigan State and in his first nine NFL seasons. He was asked if would all be simpler if he were to get vaccinated.

“I’m at peace with where I’m at and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly,” he said.