Longtime reserve quarterback Jake Browning has taken center stage for the Minnesota Vikings over the past few days with franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins conspicuously absent from training camp.

If Cousins was vaccinated, he wouldn’t have been considered a high-risk close contact after rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID over the weekend. Instead, the 32-year-old Cousins has been forced to complete a mandatory quarantine. He is expected to return to the practice field on Thursday afternoon.

In his absence, Browning has emerged as a viable option in a pinch. Now, is he going to lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl? Not a chance.

But Browning, 25, has put himself in the driver’s seat to be the backup quarterback this season, and has impressed coach Mike Zimmer in the process.

“I’ve learned he’s a good leader,” Zimmer said. “He’s a good competitor. I’ve seen him take charge out here in all the practices. Instead of sitting in the back and biding his time, he’s taking charge and throwing, understanding what’s going on, and I think the guys feel that.”

This has been a long time coming for Browning, a four-year starter at the University of Washington, who signed with the Vikings after not being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. It was a tough pill for Browning to swallow at the time.

“It definitely makes you look in the mirror and be like, ‘Alright, I went undrafted for a reason. What do I need to get better at?’ ” Browning said. “Everybody always has some different excuses for why they went undrafted. For me, I had confidence in my ability, and I definitely needed to make some pretty major improvements on some other things. I felt like I spent the last two years doing that.”

That’s been on full display in training camp.

After losing Cousins, Mond and fellow reserve quarterback Nate Stanley to the COVID list, the Vikings have been able to get valuable reps in with Browning under center. It’s a testament to Browning’s work ethic over the past couple of seasons, according to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“It’s part of the job description as the backup,” Kubiak said. “More than anything, I think he proved to his teammates that, ‘Hey, while (everybody) was out there playing, I was working extra. When it was Sunday, I was getting in my mental reps. I haven’t been wasting my time out here. I’ve been working at something in the shadows.’ ”

Most of his teammates already knew this about Browning. They have seen him stay late in the weight room. They have seen the countless hours he has put in after practice. They have seen his laser focus on the sidelines during games.

“Nobody knows how much work he’s put in the past two years as the practice-squad quarterback,” center Garrett Bradbury said. “It’s awesome to see the behind-the-scenes work that he’s put in and the success that he finally gets to have.”

Maybe the most impressive thing about Browning this week is how he has commanded the huddle. He’s carried himself with a noticeable swagger over the past few days, and his teammates have appreciated that on the field.

“It’s just like if Kirk was here,” said Bradbury, who has been snapping to Browning over the past few days. “I can’t speak enough about him. He’s done a great job. And I think everyone is noticing that.”

It wouldn’t shock anybody if Browning beat out Mond for the backup quarterback job. Though many people penciled Mond into that role after the Vikings selected him in the third round of this year’s draft, Browning is head and shoulders above him in the pecking order right now. Even more so after this past week.

Not that the coaching staff is ready to crown him just yet. Frankly, when Cousins gets back, Browning will step back into the shadows.

“He hasn’t arrived,” Kubiak said. “He knows that, so we’re challenging him to get better.”

If his journey to this point is any indication, Browning wouldn’t want it any other way.