ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a grand jury in Dallas for an alleged assault in April involving a woman in Dallas.

Court records showed Tuesday, Aug. 3, that the grand jury, which conducted a hearing last Thursday, returned a “true bill” on Gladney. Tasha Tsiaperas, community and media relations manager for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that means Gladney has been indicted.

For there to be an indictment, nine of 12 jurors from the grand jury needed to return a decision for one. Gladney will be arraigned in court, and a trial date set.

Gladney has been away from the Vikings since his April 5 arrest in Dallas on a charge of third-degree family violence assault for an alleged incident on April 2.

The alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit against Gladney last week, seeking at least $1 million in damages. According to the suit, the woman alleges Gladney beat her for more than two hours and then tried to bribe her to stay silent with a $1,000 necklace from Tiffany’s and a gift certificate to a spa.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gladney, in an April 2 dispute with his then-girlfriend in a vehicle over messages in a cell phone, allegedly tried “shoving (her) face,” tried “pulling (her) by her hair” and struck her “with closed fists” in the ribs, stomach and back, causing pain. The affidavit said Gladney later allegedly “began strangling (her) by the neck” and “dragged (her) across the ground” while the vehicle they were in was moving. It said that the alleged “strangling” resulted in having “impeded her breathing for approximately five seconds.”