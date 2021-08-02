EAGAN, Minn. -- If the NFL decides to move the scouting combine from Indianapolis on a rotating basis to other sites, the Minnesota Vikings want in on the action.

Executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Monday the Vikings have sent an expression of interest to the NFL to have the combine at U.S. Bank Stadium as soon as 2023 should it be available for another area. The deadline was July 23 for teams to send an expression of interest to the league.

“They’re not certain they’re rotating it yet, so I think they’re surveying to see the interest level,” Bagley said. “We have great hospitality, great facilities. We think we could get our fan base to come. A great event.”

Indianapolis has played host to the combine every year except this year, when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held there again in 2022, the last year of a contract.

The Vikings also once again sent an expression of interest to host a future NFL draft, and they have added one year of interest. They previously sought to hold the draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026, and now also have interest in holding it in 2027 since 2024 looks to be out.

Green Bay, Detroit and Washington are finalists for the 2024 draft. The 2022 draft will be in Las Vegas and the 2023 event in Kansas City, Mo.

“We threw our hat in the ring (for another year) at the back end,” Bagley said.

Johnson on IR

Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice last Friday, was placed Monday on injured reserve.

The Vikings also placed rookie receiver Myron Mitchell on the COVID-19 reserve list. He joins quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley, who were all placed on that list Sunday.

Johnson’s knee injury ended his bid to be the team’s third receiver this season behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The competition for the job is now between Dede Westbrook, Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

“Bisi’s a good kid,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “Works real hard, knows all the positions. It was a non-contact injury. Just went to make a cut, so we’ll miss him. He’ll come back. He’s a strong-minded, tough person.”

Johnson caught 31 passes for 294 yards as a rookie in 2019. His numbers slipped to 14 catches for 189 yards in 2020 after Jefferson joined the Vikings as a rookie and set several team records.



