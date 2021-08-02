EAGAN, Minn. -- With COVID-19 protocols keeping three Vikings quarterbacks out of practice to start this week, the team on Monday signed Case Cookus and claimed Danny Etling off waivers from Seattle.

Cookus, a former Northern Arizona star, worked out at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Monday morning and practiced with the team in the afternoon. Also working out were former St. John’s star Jackson Erdmann, a Rosemount native, and former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald, but neither was signed.

After Monday’s practice, it was learned that the Vikings had put in a successful waiver claim for Etling, who was let go Sunday after the Seahawks signed former Minnesota quarterback Sean Mannion. Etling was a seventh-round pick by New England in 2018 by New England. After spending time with the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, he was on Seattle’s practice squad last season.

Cookus went undrafted in 2020 and spent some offseason time with the New York Giants last year and with the Denver Broncos in May. A source said Cookus is fully vaccinated.

For last Saturday night’s practice, the Vikings were without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and reserves Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley. Mond tested positive for COVID-19 and Cousins and Stanley were deemed high-risk close contacts. All three were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, meaning they won’t count against the 90-man roster. Cousins and Stanley are expected to be quarantined for at least five days.

Jake Browning was the only quarterback available Saturday, and he looked good in the practice. According to unofficial stats compiled by Vikings.com, he completed 26 of 37 passes.

The Vikings did not practice Sunday.

As a senior at Northern Arizona in 2019, Cookus completed 290 of 481 passes for 4,095 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. After being undrafted, he was with the Giants last year from April 28 to Aug. 2. This year, he was with the Broncos from May 17-20.