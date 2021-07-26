The team on Monday signed its final three 2021 draftees, clearing the way for them to take the field for Wednesday’s first day of camp at the TCO Performance Center. Locked up were linebacker Chazz Surratt, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive end Patrick Jones II, all selected in the third round of the April 29-May 1 draft. The Vikings previously had signed the other eight of their 11 picks.

Also Monday, the Vikings waived rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, with a non-football injury designation following him being shot four times June 21 in his native Washington D.C. However, the plan is to place Twyman on the reserve non-football injury list after he clears waivers, which is expected. That would result in Twyman having to miss at least the first eight games of the season.

The move on Twyman cleared a spot on Minnesota’s 90-man roster for free-agent receiver Dede Westbrook, who signed a one-year deal Sunday and had his contract turned in Monday to the NFL. Westbrook, who wore No. 12 the past four years for Jacksonville, was assigned No. 89.

Surratt, taken with the No. 78 pick in the third round out of North Carolina, signed a four-year, $5.015 million contract, which includes a $1.007 million signing bonus. He will count $911,836 on the 2021 salary cap.

Davis, selected with the No. 86 pick in the third round from Ohio State, got a four-year, $4.884 million contract, which includes a $912,216 signing bonus. He will count $888,054 against the salary cap.

Jones, taken with the No. 90 pick in the third round from Pittsburgh, received a four-year, $4.87 million contract, which includes a $901,892 signing bonus. He will count $885,473 on the cap.

All three players reported to training camp Sunday along with other rookies and some select players. All other veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday.

Surratt did not take part in Minnesota’s June 17-18 mandatory minicamp due to an undisclosed reason. However, he said then that he would be ready for the start of training camp.

In making the move on Twyman, the Vikings are looking to do what they did last summer with linebacker Cameron Smith, who had a heart ailment that required surgery. They waived him with a non-football illness designation and then placed him on the reserve non-football illness list after he cleared waivers. He missed the entire season before returning this year.

The Vikings and Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have said they expect Twyman to make a full recovery from his injuries. Rosenhaus told the Pioneer Press last Friday he’s “hopeful” that Twyman “will be able to play this season,” but he didn’t give a timetable.

Being placed on the reserve non-football injury list would mean Twyman cannot practice or play with the team for the first six weeks of the regular season. He could begin practicing after the seventh game but the earliest he could play would be the ninth game.

Fans to return

Fans will be welcomed back to training camp Wednesday after last year’s camp was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings announced Monday that free tickets remain available at Vikings.com/training camp.

Gates will open at noon and close at 5:30 p.m. for most practices, which are scheduled to take place from 2:15-4:15 p.m. For Saturday’s night practice, scheduled from 7:30-9:30 p.m., gates will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

There will be no autographs allowed from Vikings players but autographed footballs will be thrown into the stands. The Vikings Table Food Truck will be on hand to sell meals during practices