On a bookshelf at his St. Paul home, former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina keeps a photo of his late teammate Korey Stringer. He sees it nearly every day.

On the inside of a kitchen cabinet at his home in Savage, former Vikings guard David Dixon has a photo of Stringer and a trading card depicting his former roommate. He said he sees it “whenever I’m going to get some spices or something.”

On a wall in his home office in Scottsdale, Ariz., former Vikings punter Mitch Berger has a frame that includes photos of him with Stringer and a poem he wrote to honor his good friend at his memorial service 20 years ago.

On Aug. 1, 2001, Stringer, a 27-year-old offensive tackle, died of heatstroke complications suffered during a Vikings training camp practice the previous day in stifling temperatures in Mankato. His memory has continued to live on.

“He was irreplaceable as a player but also irreplaceable as a person,” Berger said. “He was a leader, a captain and a guy everybody loved. There was a big hole in our hearts for Big K because he meant something to everybody.”

Berger has served on the board of directors for the Korey Stringer Institute, which was started in 2010 on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs, Conn. Its formation was announced after a lawsuit, filed in 2003 by Stringer’s widow, Kelci Stringer, against the NFL, was settled in 2009. The only thing made public in the settlement was that an institute, with the NFL as a partner, would be founded to help prevent heat-related illnesses in football and other sports.

After her husband’s death, Kelci Stringer sued the Vikings in January 2002, but that $100 million wrongful-death suit was dismissed in 2003. And she sued helmet maker Riddell in 2003 before a confidential settlement was reached in 2011.

Kelci Stringer, 47, now lives in Charlotte, N.C., where she works as a life coach in the field of psychology. Before that, she practiced in Panama City, Panama, from 2018-20. And prior to that, she lived in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, where she grew up, and at one point owned a fashionable women’s shoe store.

Korey and Kelci Stringer were married for four years and their son, Kodie, was 3 when his father died. He is now 23 and living in Los Angeles, where he plays the keyboard and piano and produces electronic music on his computer. He played high school football in Atlanta, spending some time at his father’s old position — right tackle — but admits he was “never that interested in sports” and wanted to “do my own thing.” Kodie, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, earned a music degree at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla.

Kelci Stringer, who has not remarried, also has a daughter, True Harrison, 10, whose father is no longer in a relationship with her mother.

Kelci Stringer is active with the Korey Stringer Institute, being listed as a founder and spokesperson. Looking back at her husband’s death, she said the institute is something good that has come out of a tragic situation.

“Twenty years is a long time, but (Stringer’s death) seems like it was just yesterday,” she said. “(The 20th anniversary) will be bittersweet. But 20 years is a nice time to do a new chapter, so that’s what I’m looking forward to is creating more exposure (for the institute). It’s still a process, but the work the institute has done has been phenomenal.”

‘Maybe it's me’

Kelci Stringer said the lawsuits were “not about the money” but about trying to find out why her husband died. She said one of her goals when litigation started was to create the institute.

“I was just heartbroken and I was saying to myself, ‘Oh, God, somebody needs to do something,’ ” she said. “And then it was a lightbulb that went off, and it was, ‘Maybe it’s me.’”

KSI’s chief executive officer is Doug Casa, who for the past 21 years has been a professor of kinesiology at the University of Connecticut. He got to know Kelci Stringer and Stringer’s longtime agent, Jimmy Gould, well while serving as an expert witness throughout the legal proceedings.

Casa vowed to make researching heatstroke his life pursuit after he nearly died in August 1985. As a high school student, he collapsed on an extremely hot day in Buffalo, N.Y., while competing in a 10-kilometer race at the Empire State Games. He credits savvy medical officials for saving his life by immediately cooling his body temperature.

The Korey Stringer Institute is housed in a facility that Casa said includes a “state-of-the-art heat lab” used for research. The institute gets about $3 million a year in funding, much of it from the NFL, which was one of three founding partners along with Gatorade and the University of Connecticut. Now, there are nine partners.

“The NFL has bent over backwards to be supportive to the Korey Stringer Institute,” Casa said.

The institute has 23 staff members and 62 volunteers. It works with pro leagues and colleges and with all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help enhance safety measures for high school sports. Casa said there is still much work to do in high school football, with too many schools conducting conditioning drills in the middle of the summer without an athletic trainer on hand, but that the NFL and college football have made great strides related to heatstroke issues.

Since Stringer’s death, the NFL has made many changes, and has avoided any recurrence of such a tragedy. Gone are two-a-day practices during training camp, which were once the norm and often lasted three hours apiece. Heat indexes and hydration are monitored closely, proper water breaks are mandatory and practices in pads are limited. Medical staffs are more educated. And teams have sideline tents and 100- and 150-gallon tubs available with ice water for players to use if needed.

While there wasn’t as much education about heatstroke in 2001 as there is now, Casa testified during legal proceedings that Stringer’s death would have been prevented had the Vikings properly cooled him immediately. His body temperature soared to as high as 108 degrees on the day he collapsed.

“If you get someone’s temperature under 104 within 30 minutes of collapse, survivability is 100 percent,” Casa said. “Cold-water immersion has the best cooling rates. Every college has immersion tubs on the sideline now. All 32 NFL teams have immersion tubs on the sideline now. If he had been aggressively cooled on site, he would have survived, and that’s the case for anybody, and not just Korey.”

What might have been

Stringer, who was 6 feet 4 and 335 pounds, died during an oppressive heat wave during the first week of training camp, when the Vikings, coached then by the late Dennis Green, were coming off an 11-5 season, a division title and a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Stringer, who was taken with the 24th pick of the 1995 draft out of Ohio State and had some weight issues early in his career, was coming off a banner season in 2000, which included making his first Pro Bowl.

“He was finally coming into his own,” said Gould, who still works as an agent and is chairman of the Korey Stringer Institute. “He would have gone to the Pro Bowl every year after that. He would have been a hall of famer.”

On a humid first day of camp, on July 30, 2001, with temperatures in the 90s, Stringer showed signs of distress in the afternoon during the second practice of the day. He left the field after vomiting and did not return to the workout.

“I remember seeing him (after the July 30 practices) at the training table, and he had a towel around his neck and was holding like four huge jugs of water,” Berger said. “I didn’t say anything to him. His head was down and it looked like he was in misery, and then they put him back in the next day.”

Stringer was cleared to practice July 31, a day in which the heat index was more than 100 degrees, and he vomited three times during the morning workout. However, Stringer insisted on finishing the practice, including doing some extra conditioning drills afterward that were required for offensive linemen.

“It was (expletive) that we had to do extra work on such a hot day,” Dixon said. “So, we weren’t feeling good in the first place. And I had said to (Stringer), ‘You have to get your mind right to get through practice.’ ”

Lacina said he saw Stringer vomit but didn’t consider that out of the ordinary since he often vomited himself during workouts. Lacina remembers seeing Stringer struggling after the July 31 morning practice in full pads.

“It was the hottest training camp I’ve ever been at,” said Lacina, who played in the NFL from 1994-2003, including 1999-2003 with Minnesota. “We had a tough practice. But the competitor Big K was, he was going to push himself to the limit. I’ll never forget this. I was walking off the field with (center) Matt Birk and (tackle) Chris Liwienski, and Big K was to my right and all of a sudden he just dropped to the ground.

“We stopped, and I said, ‘Big K, are you all right?’ He just kept saying, ‘I’m all right. I’m all right.’ That was the last time I saw him.”

Stringer got up and, unknown to Lacina at the time, he eventually went on his own power in a dizzy state to an air-conditioned trailer at about 11:30 a.m. But his condition quickly worsened.

‘It was terrible’

Stringer was taken to Immanuel St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was unconscious upon arrival; his body temperature was measured then at 108 degrees. Doctors worked on him for more than 13 hours but couldn’t revive him, and Stringer was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 1 due to organ failure.

“Matt Birk and I were roommates (at a Minnesota State Mankato dorm), and I just remember (offensive line coach) Mike Tice coming into our room at like 2 a.m., and just saying, ‘We lost him. We lost him,’ ” Lacina said. “It was terrible.”

Once Stringer was admitted to the hospital, Kelci Stringer said it was many hours before she finally learned what was going on. She and Kodie were away from the family home in Eden Prairie and with family members in Atlanta when she got a call late in the afternoon.

“I was trying to call Korey all day, and he always called back,” she said. “I thought, ‘Maybe he’s sleeping or something.’ And then (Carmelita Palmer, then the wife of Vikings receiver David Palmer) called me and said, ‘What happened to Korey?’ I hear all this stuff about how he’s in a coma and his lungs collapsed. And I’m like, ‘Nobody has said anything to me.’ … I should not have gotten a call from a friend who was looking at the news.”

A stunned Kelci Stringer finally heard from a Vikings official, and was told the team at first didn’t have her number, a contention she doubted. She eventually spoke to Green and Tice, and Tice told her it was “not looking good” for her husband.

Green died of complications from cardiac arrest in 2016. Tice declined an interview request.

By the time Kelci Stringer learned the gravity of the situation, it was too late to catch the last flight on July 31 from Atlanta to the Twin Cities, which left at 6 p.m. After some scrambling, Randy Moss, then a Vikings star receiver, agreed to hire a private plane to take her to Mankato.

Bad weather forced the plane to land in the Twin Cities, and a friend drove her to Mankato. She arrived at the hospital shortly after 2 a.m., and was given the news by team chaplain Keith Johnson that her husband had died. While there were a number of players and coaches at the hospital in tears, she said she didn’t cry because she was still in shock.

“The best way to explain it in hindsight is I don’t think the sadness had kicked in yet,” she said. “I was trying to be strong. … I’m trying to be strong for everybody.”

Gould learned of Stringer’s medical condition while on vacation in northern Michigan. He spent about $20,000 to charter a plane to Mankato but didn’t arrive until several hours after Stringer died.

“I remember touching him and holding him and kissing his forehead,” Gould said from Cincinnati, where he has a framed Stringer Vikings jersey on his office wall. “Then I walked outside (the hospital room). There were over 20 players there. Some were crying. Some were just speechless. … Everybody on the team loved him. He was a rare, special type of guy who had a big love for life.”

Kodie Stringer did not travel with his mother to Mankato, and arrived later in the day along with his grandparents on his mother’s side.

“I just remember coming into the hospital room and a bunch of family members were in there crying,” Kodie said. “I remember seeing him on the bed, and it looked like he was tired or asleep, but by that time he had already unfortunately passed. But, to me (as a 3-year-old), it didn’t immediately register.”

A memorial service was held for Stringer on Aug. 3 in Edina and his funeral was Aug. 6 in his native Warren, Ohio. It was at the Edina service where Berger read his 85-word poem, entitled “A Celebration of Korey Stringer,” and started out, “Korey was the coolest Vike to put on the horns.”

Stringer was known for his sense of humor, which included doing voice imitations of coaches and teammates. He was known for his generosity, which included signing over his $10,000 Pro Bowl check to the Boys & Girls Club in Warren earlier that year.

Trouble with Vikings, NFL

Shortly after Stringer’s death, Gould said he spoke to then-Vikings executive vice president Mike Kelly and was told it was anticipated that then-Vikings owner Red McCombs would pay Stringer’s full salary of $2.35 million for the 2001 season in addition to $8 million left on his contract for future seasons. But while going to the memorial service, Gould will never forget what Kelly told him.

“He said, ‘Red McCombs is not going to do that,’ ” Gould said of the owner declining to pay the remaining $8 million to the family. “I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ … At that time, I went into a war mode. … I was stunned by the fact that the initial thing was, ‘Of course, we’ll take care of him,’ and then it just blew up.”

Gould said the lawsuit against the Vikings likely wouldn’t have been filed had they agreed to pay the remaining $8 million on Stringer’s contract. Kelly said he was supportive of the team paying that amount but that McCombs ultimately nixed it.

“He owns the team and he has the ultimate authority,” said Kelly, who left the Vikings when McCombs sold the team to the Wilfs in 2005 and is now CEO of Process Bolt, a Minnetonka computer security company. “I believed my relationship with Jimmy and Kelci was positive, and I tried to keep it as positive as I could. … I tried to do what I thought was right for the organization, and ownership is going to do what ownership thinks is right in their eyes.”

Messages left for McCombs, 93, at his office in San Antonio and for his representatives were not returned.

“There aren’t many people in my life that I have as little regard for as I do for (McCombs),” said Gould, 72, who said he had a good relationship with Kelly. “I have no regard for him.”

Following her husband’s death, Kelci and Kodie Stringer remained in Eden Prairie for the remainder of the 2001 season and continued to attend Vikings home games. However, she said the team stopped giving her complimentary tickets but did give her a discount for the tickets she purchased. She said the team at one point cut off her health insurance.

The Vikings retired Stringer’s No. 77 at halftime of a Nov. 19, 2001, game against the New York Giants, and he was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Kelci Stringer called the ceremony “weird” and “fake” due to the Vikings honoring her husband at a time when a lawsuit was about to be filed against the team.

“The purpose of the lawsuit was to get answers, aside from some other outright cruel things like not paying out the remainder of the contract,” she said, adding the Vikings went into a legal mode and refused to provide specifics she desired about why her husband died.

The lawsuit against the Vikings, which contended Stringer did not receive proper medical care, was dismissed by a judge in April 2003. Separate suits, though, continued against the NFL and Riddell in what Gould called a “horrible battle legally.”

Team fell apart

On the field in 2001, the Vikings slipped to 5-11, ending a run of five straight playoff seasons. Green and the Vikings agreed to part ways before the final game, and Tice took over as head coach.

“We were done mentally,” Lacina said of the team after Stringer’s death. “Our season was basically done. As a team, we weren’t going to recover when you lose a teammate, a family member, a guy like that.”

The Vikings didn’t make the playoffs in the two years after that, and Tice ended up being fired following the 2005 season. Minnesota didn’t win another division title until 2008.

The following year, the lawsuit against the NFL finally was settled, clearing the way for the establishment of the Korey Stringer Institute. Casa said one key to the suit being resolved was Roger Goodell replacing Paul Tagliabue as NFL commissioner in 2006.

“Tagliabue was fighting it all along, and Goodell wanted to find some kind of lasting legacy from the whole horrible thing that happened,” Casa said of the founding of the institute.

Kelci Stringer said the tone was completely different when Goodell took over, and he set up a phone call with her. She said Tagliabue had been unwilling to talk to her, and didn’t acknowledge her when he attended the memorial service in Edina.

“He didn’t even come and say hello or say anything like, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss,’ ” she said. “That’s just rude.”

Tagliabue did not return messages seeking comment. Tagliabue, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 7, was asked July 14 on a Zoom call with reporters about what has transpired in the NFL since Stringer’s death. He said that “heatstroke was not on the radar screen of most teams” before his death but after that “a good deal was learned and teams moved very quickly.”

‘Changed the game’

In 2012, Jeff Miller was named the NFL’s executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, and his title is now executive vice president of communication, public affairs and policy. He is pleased with the progress that has been made and the advancement of the Korey Stringer Institute.

“It’s been truly remarkable, and the league is proud to fund KSI and continue to fund it and support it,” he said.

With it being 20 years since Stringer’s death, the institute is working with the Vikings and NFL on ways to acknowledge that this season. The institute will make make note of it at its annual gala Oct. 20 at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

“The 20-year anniversary of his death is very significant because it changed the game,” Gould said of changes implemented by the NFL.

Lacina, whose son Jake Lacina was in Vikings training camp last summer as an undrafted rookie center, said camps are completely different now than they were two decades ago.

“The way they do things is smart now, just the whole mindset has changed from the tough-guy (mentality) the NFL had then that you don’t need water breaks, you don’t need days off, you don’t need air conditioning (at training facilities),” Lacina said.

On Aug. 1, the Vikings will be in the midst of training camp, which starts Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. They won’t wear pads in practice until the sixth day of camp on Aug. 2, and that will be for one two-hour session.

Fans will return to training camp after last season’s camp was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. They can tour the Vikings Museum, which opened in 2018 and includes a Stringer display case that is alongside cases of the other five Minnesota players with retired numbers.

The Stringer display includes his practice jersey, helmet and an autographed football. The Vikings Museum also has in its archives contents of Stringer’s locker from when he died. Those items had been kept behind glass in his old locker at Winter Park in Eden Prairie until that practice facility closed in 2018.

Meanwhile, friends and family members continue to remember Stringer. Dixon said nearly every day he uses a password for a device that includes Stringer’s No. 77.

Kodie regularly wears a necklace with a Vikings pendant that once belonged to his father. Due to the resemblance between the two, he sometimes gets recognized when he has it on.

“Sometimes people will see it and say, ‘You look so familiar,’ ” said Kodie, who also works in sales at an Apple store in Los Angeles. “And then some people just know off the bat, ‘You’re Korey Stringer’s son.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ ”

Kodie, who has done some work with the Korey Stringer Institute, is proud to talk about his father’s legacy.

“It’s cool that, even though he’s gone, it really shows the type of person he was in that people still care about him and think about him,” Kodie said. “He had an impact on everybody, and just the fact he has his name on this really great thing that is going to help a lot of people and continue on.”