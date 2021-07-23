Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman will report to training camp on Sunday, a month after being shot four times in his hometown of Washington D.C., according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Twyman, a sixth-round draft pick for the Vikings out of Pittsburgh, was shot while in a vehicle on June 21. The Vikings said in a statement that day that Twyman was expected “to make a full recovery,” and Rosenhaus reiterated that Friday.

We are hopeful he will be able to play this season and make a full recovery from his injuries,” Rosenhaus wrote in a text while not providing a specific timetable.

Vikings rookies are scheduled to report Sunday for training camp and veterans will report Tuesday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The first full-squad workout will be Wednesday.

“(Twyman) will be reporting to training camp on time,” Rosenhaus wrote.

Asked if Twyman could be placed on the non-football injury list to start camp, Rosenhaus wrote that he’s “not sure” what the Vikings might do with him from a roster standpoint.

Twyman was one of four people shot in the incident, and none suffered life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.

Twyman, while in the hospital, told Washington television station WTTG-5 on June 22 that he was walking around and expected to be “110 percent” following his recovery. He told the station he was only in bandages and gauze at the time, and he described the injury as a flesh wound.

Twyman told the station that he blacked out after the incident. His mother, Stephanie Twyman, told Washington station WRC-4 on June 22 that her son miraculously survived because the shots made superficial exit wounds.

“He’s strong,” she told the station. “He’s going to make a 100 percent recovery. … I’m feeling blessed that my son is alive.”

She described the incident to the station.

“They were shooting at everyone, anyone that was outside,” she said. “It was not a targeted shooting. They were shooting at everyone. It just so happens he was leaving his aunt’s house and he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Taken with the No. 199 overall pick, Twyman opted out of the 2020 season at Pittsburgh. In 2019, he led the Panthers with 10½ sacks.

Westbrook w orking out

The Vikings on Saturday will work out free-agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook. Westbrook arrived in the Twin Cities on Friday, and put on social media a photo of the TCO Performance Center.

NFL Media reported that Westbrook has three teams interested in him but that he “will likely” sign with the Vikings “if all goes well” at the workout. He spent the past four years with Jacksonville, where the wide receivers coach was Keenan McCardell, who now has that job with Minnesota.

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2017, has 160 catches for 1,720 yards in his NFL career. After having 66 receptions in both 2018 and 2019, he had just once catch for four yards in one game in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.