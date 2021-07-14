BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team will have some new faces on the sideline this fall, as head coach Brent Bolte announced the addition of four assistants to the coaching staff.

Charles Alexander, Nick Anderson, Alex Ney and Waylon Roberson are all set to join the Beavers this season.

Alexander, Ney and Roberson will focus on the defensive side of the ball, while Anderson will coach the running backs on the offensive side. Alexander will coach the defensive ends, Ney will coach the outside linebackers and Roberson takes the role of interior defensive line coach.

Alexander spent four seasons as the defensive line coach at the University of Jamestown and played collegiately at the University of Arkansas from 2006-09.

Anderson most recently served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas, which finished as the 5A Class State Championship runner-up in 2020. Anderson also coached at Troy University from 2017-20 after a playing career at Carson Newman University (2007) and the University of Alabama-Birmingham (2008-10).

Ney enters into the program after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Minot State. He began his coaching days as the defensive line coach before moving to linebackers in early 2020. Ney played for Southwest Minnesota State from 2015-18.

Roberson will coach the interior defensive linemen after serving as a youth combine assistant since 2019. He played collegiately at New Mexico Military Institute (2013-14) and Arkansas State (2015-17).

The four new coaches join Nick Nissen (offensive line coach) as newcomers to the staff for the 2021 season. Assistant Brandon Labath (tight ends/fullbacks coach) also joined the program prior to the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Bolte is in his fourth year as the head coach and enters his 22nd season on staff at Bemidji State.