Gable Steveson is arguably the most marketable athlete not only for the Gophers but maybe across the Big Ten Conference.

First, Minnesota’s heavyweight wrestler won his first NCAA championship this spring and is a part of the conference’s contingent headed to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. The Apple Valley native leads the Big Ten with 245,000 Instagram followers, 73,000 more than runner-up Penn State gymnast Michael Jaroh. And Steveson’s 30,000 Twitter followers is nothing to scoff at.

At least one business sees the potential. On Thursday, delivery service Gopuff announced Steveson will have one of their first endorsement deals. The deal will work with Opendorse, the marketing platform set up to help student-athletes in this new environment.

The NCAA said Wednesday it has adopted an interim policy for student-athletes to benefit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and NCAA president Mark Emmert issued a statement Wednesday.

“With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level,” Emmert said. “The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The state of Minnesota does not have an NIL law, so the NCAA and schools are setting policy. The University of Minnesota has its own policy but has not yet shared it with the public.

Gophers starting quarterback Tanner Morgan tweeted Thursday he is now on Cameo, the platform to request a personalized message from a famous person. “Excited to have a platform to connect with you guys on @BookCameo,” Morgan wrote.

Other Gopher athletes, including returning men’s basketball player Isaiah Ihnen, have said on social media they are open for business.

This new era of college sports starts now.