A sold-out TCF Bank Stadium, a raucous Williams Arena and a loud and proud Maturi Pavilion. That’s what the Gophers seek with Tuesday’s announcement that the athletics department plans to have full-capacity venues for its sporting events starting this fall.

“We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “We will follow all university, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus.”

The Gophers also said the school anticipates surrounding events for football games, including tailgating, the Gopher Garden and marching band performances will be back on when Minnesota opens the 2021 football season against Ohio State on Sept. 2.

In addition to football, the Minnesota volleyball and soccer teams will be the first to welcome back fans after the 2020-21 school year went without supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When state guidelines allowed the university and professional sports to have limited amounts of fans this spring, the school declined.

“We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season,” Coyle said. “But we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience.”

If the Gophers sell out the 50,805-seat TCF Bank Stadium, it would be their third straight capacity crowd when it has been safe to do so. They sold out the Penn State and Wisconsin football games at the end of the 2019 regular season.

In 2021, Minnesota also will host Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and homecoming with Bowling Green. The Gophers’ volleyball schedules is set, while the soccer team is still working on its nonconference schedule, with the Big Ten slate just announced.