The Minnesota Vikings have had success with players who try out at rookie minicamps. They hope that trend will continue.

The team on Tuesday, June 8, announced the signing of cornerback Amari Henderson, who tried out at the May 14-16 rookie minicamp. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the impending move on Monday.

Previous tryout players to make a mark for the Vikings include two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen, receiver Chad Beebe and former kick returner Marcus Sherels.

Henderson was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 after being second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2019 with four interceptions. He was then signed by Jacksonville and spent the first week of the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad before being released. The 6-foot-1 Henderson has bulked up from 168 to 188 pounds since being undrafted.

The Pioneer Press reported on May 16 that the Vikings wanted to sign Henderson after he concluded the rookie minicamp but the death of his older brother delayed the process. According to a source, Henderson’s brother was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Texas on May 13, the day before the start of the minicamp, and his funeral was May 29 in Ohio.

Henderson’s signing gives the Vikings 11 cornerbacks on the roster, and it brings their offseason roster up to the NFL maximum of 90. He took part in Tuesday’s start of the third week of organized team activities.

The Vikings on Tuesday also officially signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had agreed to terms last Friday on a one-year deal that a source said is worth as much as $4 million. Breeland took part in Tuesday’s OTA session.

Henderson becomes the second player signed by the Vikings after attending last month’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player. They signed tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk on May 17.