BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team will return to action for the first time in nearly two years when the 2021 season kicks off Sept. 2 at Sioux Falls, head coach Brent Bolte announced on Friday as the schedule was revealed.

The Beavers open the season with a Thursday night game at USF on Sept. 2 to mark their official return to the field. The team’s remaining 10 games are scheduled to be played on Saturdays.

BSU will host Wayne State for the team’s home opener on Sept 11, the first of six home games at Chet Anderson Stadium. The game will also serve as First Responders/Youth Football Day.

Five road games dot the team’s schedule, including contests at Minnesota State Mankato (Sept. 18), Concordia-St. Paul (Oct. 9), Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 23) and Northern State (Nov. 6).

Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 25, when Bemidji State hosts Augustana. Senior Day follows a week later when Minot State visits the Chet on Oct. 2.

The Beavers and Minnesota State Moorhead will rekindle their Battle Axe rivalry on Oct. 16 by the shores of Lake Bemidji.

The final two home games of the season see BSU welcome Southwest Minnesota State for Military Appreciation Day on Oct. 30 and University of Mary for the regular-season finale on Nov. 13.

The NCAA Division II playoffs begin Nov. 20 with the national championship game set for Dec. 18 in McKinney, Texas.

2021 BSU Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Sioux Falls 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 WAYNE STATE# 2 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Minnesota State 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 AUGUSTANA@ 2 p.m.

Oct. 2 MINOT STATE% 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Concordia-St. Paul noon

Oct. 16 MSU MOORHEAD! 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Minnesota Duluth 2 p.m.

Oct. 30 SW MINN. STATE$ 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Northern State 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 U-MARY 1 p.m.

Dates and times subject to change

# First Responders/Youth Football Day

@ Homecoming

% Senior Day

! Battle Axe Game

$ Military Appreciation Day