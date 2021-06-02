As organized team activities continued for the Vikings on Wednesday morning at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, star defensive end Danielle Hunter was still nowhere to be found.

The 26-year-old pass rusher has not participated in OTAs to this point, with a mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 15-17. If Hunter missed that, he would face a fine of up to $93,085.

There has been speculation that Hunter is unhappy with his current contract that pays him an average value of $14.4 million per season. He is considered to be underpaid for his position, and missed all of last season because of a preseason neck injury.

Asked about the situation, coach Mike Zimmer said he has not heard from Hunter. He also went out of his want to praise the rest of the team for “almost 95 percent” attendance at OTAs.

“For the most part, we’ve had outstanding participation,” Zimmer said. “We’ll just see when minicamp shows up.”

In addition to Hunter’s conspicuous absence, cornerback Jeff Gladney was not in attendance. He was arrested April 5 in Dallas on a charge of third-degree felony family violence assault.

At the time of his arrest, the Vikings released the following statement: “We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment.”

On the injury front, rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw was present on Wednesday morning but did not participate in the workout. He is recovering from what Zimmer classified as a groin injury.

Meanwhile, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa and punter Britton Colquitt were present on Wednesday after missing part of last week. Cornerback Patrick Peterson and rookie linebacker Chazz Surratt were new players added to the absent list.