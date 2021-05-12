Kellen Mond grew up a big San Antonio Spurs fan, and he found out this week the Spurs are big fans of his.

Mond, a quarterback selected by the Vikings in the third round of the NFL draft, was presented by team mascot Coyote with a Spurs No. 11 jersey at Monday’s game against Milwaukee at the AT&T Center. Mond is a San Antonio native who starred at Texas A&M.

“It was really cool,’’ Mond’s father, Kevin Mond, said Tuesday May 11. “My wife loved it. She couldn’t stop talking about it.’’

Kevin and Leticia Mond didn’t attend the game but watched it on television. The presentation came during a commercial break, but they later saw a video and photos of it.

Mond attended the game with girlfriend Kiana and his sisters, Kiana and Korina. They sat in a suite about a dozen rows up at midcourt.

Coyote, wearing a Texas A&M jersey, presented Mond with the 11 jersey, the same number he wore with the Aggies and will don with Minnesota. Mond held it up as fans cheered.

“He had a good time at the game,” said Kevin Mond. “We’ve been lifelong Spurs fans.”

Mond is scheduled Wednesday to fly to the Twin Cities and participate in a rookie minicamp running Friday through Sunday at the TCO Performance Center. He will remain in Eagan for offseason drills, which run through June 17.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he will be in Minnesota for spring drills starting Monday. Jefferson is looking forward to seeing Mond again after the two worked out during the offseason in Miami before the quarterback was taken by the Vikings.

“It’s crazy to have worked out with him, throwing some balls with him and now he’s on the same team as me,’’ Jefferson said. “I feel like he’s going to be a good player for this team. I feel like we can use him. He has a very strong arm and he also can throw some dimes.’’

When Jefferson was at LSU from 2017-19, the Tigers played SEC West rival Texas A&M three times, winning twice. The loss was 74-72 in seven overtimes in 2018, when Mond threw six touchdown passes and ran for another.

Briefly

The NFL schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network, although all Week 1 games will be revealed in the morning when CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN announce TV schedules for the second weekend in September. The Vikings, like all teams, know their 17 foes but not dates and times. … It remains to be seen if Minnesota will sign any of its 11 draft picks before the start of rookie minicamp. Sources said at least two draftees were preparing this week to sign injury protection waivers and get their contracts done later.