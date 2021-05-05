BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State defensive back Shae Weekes was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday night. Winnipeg selected Weekes with the 48th overall pick in the draft.

Weekes transferred to BSU from the University of Manitoba following the 2019 season. He practiced with the Beavers this past year but did not play in a game due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Can’t wait to come home and rep the 204 💯💯 #ForTheW https://t.co/Bp2oWuOlEF — Shae Weekes (@Shevon_22) May 5, 2021

A native of St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Weekes played three seasons at Manitoba from 2017-19 and was twice named an All-Canadian Second Team selection at defensive back.

Prior to his college days, Weekes played for St. Paul’s High School in Winnipeg. He was named Winnipeg High School Football League MVP as a senior in 2016 and helped lead the team to the WHSFL title, as well as three provincial championships.