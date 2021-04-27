The Bemidji State football team will host its annual Green and White spring game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Beavers will take part in a scrimmage and individual drills as part of the festivities.

Doors open for the spring game at 2:45 p.m. with limited attendance allowed. BSU will announce if any additional tickets become available.

Prior to the spring game, the team will host its youth camp from 1-2 p.m. Camp registration begins at 12:15 p.m. with parent pick-up at 2 p.m. Bemidji State coaches and players will be on hand to teach football skills through various drills. All participants will be given pre-packaged meals after the camp, along with T-shirts and autographed cards of BSU players. A 45-minute break will follow to allow all camp attendees to exit the facility before the start of the Green and White game.

Four seniors are set to graduate and will not return in 2021, including offensive linemen Hank Bellefy and Nick Johnson, defensive end Lucas Garbe and linebacker Spencer Potter.

The Beavers finished 8-3 in their most recent season in 2019.