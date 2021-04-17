“Does Rick Spielman Know Anything About Drafting Offensive Linemen?’’ screams one headline.

“Rick Spielman’s Offensive Line Philosophy Needs to Change,” barks one.

“Rick Spielman Offensive Line FAIL!!!’’ says another.

Spielman has been the Vikings’ general manager since 2012 after having joined the team in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He has presided over the team’s picks for the past 14 NFL drafts.

When it comes to the draft, Spielman has had his share of highlights. In 2015, he got linebacker Eric Kendricks in the second round, defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third round and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth in one of the best drafts in franchise history. Last year, he got a steal at No. 22 in the first round with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

When it comes to drafting offensive linemen, though, there has been much Minnesota moaning over some of his selections. NFL.com recently named Spielman the NFL’s sixth-best general manager when it comes to the draft, but it noted he “would rank even higher if not for a few first-round misfires (Laquon Treadwell, Mike Hughes, Garrett Bradbury) and a general struggle to solve the offensive line despite investing a lot of draft capital.”

We’ll save continued griping about wide receiver Treadwell’s No. 23 selection perhaps for future anniversary accounts of Minnesota’s ill-fated 2016 draft. But it should be noted that tackle Willie Beavers was taken in the fourth round of that draft, which has been a graveyard spot for Vikings offensive linemen. T.J. Clemmings went in the fourth round in 2015 and Dru Samia in that round in 2019.

Pair the Vikings’ continuing issues on the offensive line with them having the No. 14 pick in the April 29-May 1 draft, and there is much focus on whether Spielman might shake off some of his woes. At least it seems to be a good year for him to try.

“Obviously, it’s not worked out perfectly (for the Vikings) in terms of what they’ve been able to do to build that offensive line,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “Obviously, you think about what this brings. It’s probably the third-strongest position (in the draft). It’s not always strong.”

The Vikings could use help at tackle and guard. After they released starting left tackle Riley Reiff last month in a salary-related move, it remains uncertain who will man the most important position on the line. Options include drafting a left tackle, moving over right guard Ezra Cleveland or left tackle Brian O’Neill, or even the more remote route of inserting career reserve Rashod Hill into the lineup.

The Vikings also could use help at left guard considering Dakota Dozier ranked No. 77 out of 80 NFL guards last season by Pro Football Focus. And they would need a right guard if Cleveland shifts to left tackle. Last month, the Vikings acquired Mason Cole from Arizona to potentially be a starting guard, but such a move so far hasn’t exactly improved their Super Bowl odds.

Kiper expects tackle prospects Penei Sewell of Oregon and Rashawn Slater of Northwestern to be unavailable for the Vikings unless they trade up from No. 14. But available at that spot could be tackle Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech or guard Alijah Vera-Tucker of USC, the former being Kiper’s Minnesota selection in his latest mock draft.

Since Spielman began presiding over drafts, he has taken only two offensive linemen in the first round. The first was left tackle Matt Kalil at No. 4 in 2012, and the second was center Bradbury at No. 18 in 2019.

Kalil started out well, being named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But he then was bogged down by injuries, and never was the same player he started out as in his five-year tenure with the Vikings.

Bradbury’s selection has continued to be a head-scratcher, and not just because he was ranked No. 25 among 36 centers last season by Pro Football Focus. Taking a center that high in the draft was perplexing from the start because good players at that position often can be found later in drafts.

Of Pro Football Focus’ six highest-ranked centers last season, five were taken in the third round or later and four in the fourth round or beyond. And even if the Vikings were determined to take a center in the first round in 2019, they selected the wrong one.

The best center from that draft has been Erik McCoy, who went No. 48 in the second round to New Orleans. And it should be noted that Green Bay drafted Elgton Jenkins in the second round that year at No. 44 overall after he played center at Mississippi State. He was moved to guard and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

The second round has worked out much better than the first for Spielman when it comes to offensive linemen. In that round, the Vikings have taken tackle Phil Loadholt in 2009, O’Neill in 2018 and Cleveland in 2020. O’Neill and Cleveland provide what little future optimism there is now on the line.

When it comes to selecting offensive linemen late in the draft, Spielman has somehow lost his touch. It’s as if those aliens from Space Jam stole his powers as a late-round offensive line evaluator after he ascended from vice president of player personnel to general manager.

In 2008, the Vikings landed center John Sullivan in the sixth round and in 2011 they got guard Brandon Fusco in the sixth round. Both were starters when Adrian Peterson ran for 2,097 yards in 2012, and they got snowmobiles out of it thanks to a Peterson gift after the season to all his linemen.

Since Spielman became general manager in 2012, offensive linemen chosen on the third and final day of the draft (rounds four through seven) have included Jeff Baca and Travis Bond in 2013; David Yankey in 2014; Clemmings, Tyrus Thompson and Austin Shepherd in 2015; Beavers in 2016; Danny Isidora in 2017; Colby Gossett in 2018; Samia and Oli Udoh in 2019, and Blake Brandel and Kyle Hinton in 2020.

Egads.

And it’s not as if there haven’t been some great pickups during that period among players still available entering the final day of the draft. Some of the linemen since then taken in the fourth round or later or signed as undrafted free agents have been all-pro selections David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Andrew Norwell and Wyatt Teller; Pro Bowl picks Charles Leno and Trent Brown, and Super Bowl-champion starters Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, J.R. Sweezy, Shaq Mason, Matt Paradis, David Andrews, Ryan Jensen and Austin Reiter.

Put it all together, and perhaps the Vikings need again to draft an offensive lineman in the second round, where Spielman has had his most success. Of course, it must be said that the Vikings don’t currently have a second-round pick.