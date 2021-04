DULUTH -- Bemidji State will no longer compete at the Minnesota Duluth football “Spring Showdown” this Saturday, April 17, in Duluth, according to a UMD news release.

The Beavers had been scheduled to face the Bulldogs and Michigan Tech in a pair of scrimmages at Malosky Stadium. Northern Michigan had previously dropped out of the event.

UMD and MTU will still meet in a scrimmage at noon Saturday.