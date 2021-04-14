Throughout last season, Michael Pierce felt helpless. All the nose tackle could do back home in Alabama was watch on television as the Minnesota Vikings’ defense got overrun in games week after week.

Pierce was Minnesota’s most decorated free-agent signing in 2020. But he opted out of the season last July due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma.

“I’ll be completely honest with you,” Pierce said Wednesday, April 14, in a 33-minute Zoom interview with the media. “There were, for sure, many times where I would say, ‘Dang, I could’ve been out there.’ When we made the decision, there wasn’t a ton of science behind everything. … As the weeks went on and the NFL got more adept with dealing with the COVID situation, I for sure regretted (opting out) to an extent. … From a personal standpoint, I do feel responsible about some of the stuff that happened last year.”

Finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs, Minnesota ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring defense and 27th in total defense. In addition to Pierce sitting out, the Vikings lost defensive stars Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks to injuries, and too many young players were forced into increased roles.

But Pierce believes things are looking up now for Minnesota’s retooled defense. After his year away, Pierce came to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan this week to meet with team officials and coaches. He said Mike Zimmer has been “super supportive,” and that he gave his head coach a hug.

“They wanted to show me the love that they’ve shown to everybody else that they brought in through free agency, even though they signed me last year,” said Pierce, who signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020 that has been pushed back one year and now runs through 2023. “I’ve literally walked the whole campus, got to see the (Vikings) museum, everything, got to meet each and every person. … For me, it was about proving I’m going to be the player and person they expect me to be.”

Pierce conducted a workout and believes he impressed team officials and coaches, including assistant head coach Andre Patterson, who is also co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. The 6-foot Pierce had some weight issues when he played for Baltimore from 2016-19 but said he’s now in “great shape” after hiring a nutritionist and working regularly with a trainer.

“I am 341 (pounds) today,” said Pierce, who said he is fully vaccinated after getting his second Pfizer shot two weeks ago. “I played around 350 in Baltimore but I’ve gotten as low as 335. But, as far as me playing-wise, I like to keep it around there. …. My body fat is lower at 341 than it has ever been … I’m ready to roll.”

While Pierce worked out regularly during the pandemic, he still had ample time on his hands at his home in Birmingham, and he called it “an early snapshot of retirement.” He took up the piano, although he admitted he hasn’t been able to progress much beyond “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” He got into philanthropic endeavors, including starting a family foundation. And he picked up a poodle named Princeton.

“Just stayed to myself as much as I could,” he said. “I bought a dog just out of boredom, but I love him to death. That was my companion.”

During the season, Pierce, 28, watched Vikings games at home on television and said he “live-tweeted just like a fan.” The problem was there often wasn’t a lot to cheer about, especially on defense.

“It was rough,” he said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was 4, haven’t taken a year off until this year, so it was different. Obviously, I pride myself on being one of the better defensive tackles in the league. I saw a lot of plays I felt I could have made. … (Christmas) was rough… the Saints game.”

In that 52-33 loss at New Orleans, the Vikings allowed the franchise’s most points in a game since 1963, and the 586 yards they gave up were the most in Zimmer’s seven seasons coaching the team.

But Pierce likes how the defense looks now. He reiterated that he is looking forward to lining up alongside three-technique defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed last month as a free agent, he lauded the signing of cornerback Patrick Peterson and spoke with enthusiasm about last year’s injured players returning healthy for 2021.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’ve never been without football this long, so I cannot wait, if you can’t tell by my face, to get back on the field.”