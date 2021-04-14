Despite objections from players, the NFL is moving forward with the intent to conduct on-field workouts during the offseason program.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Wednesday outlining details of a nine-week program. It will start Monday with virtual meetings, and there will be on-field activity between May 17-June 18. All activities were called voluntary with the exception of a mandatory minicamp, which will conclude the program.

Players from five teams have issued joint statements through the NFL Players Association that they will not participate in on-field offseason drills due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players for Denver, Seattle and Tampa Bay issued statements Tuesday, and players from Detroit and New England followed suit Wednesday, April 14.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly, a former union representative, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday that the Vikings will begin Monday with virtual work and with plans to hold on-field drills eventually. The NFL and the union have not reached an agreement on offseason work, and union officials have been outspoken about not wanting on-field drills due to the pandemic.

“There’s a problem in the sense that there’s only so much isolation, separation you can do between workout groups before eventually people need to do football, which means lining up somewhat, and that’s the contact we’re trying to avoid as a group,” Weatherly said. “There’s no reason of increasing your chances of potential exposure when you don’t have to.”

Vikings player rep Eric Kendricks has not returned a message seeking comment. Weatherly said Tuesday that Vikings players have not had discussions as a team concerning on-field workouts, and nose tackle Michael Pierce reiterated that Wednesday morning.

“We haven’t made that decision as a team,” Pierce, who opted out of last season due to his history of asthma, said in a Zoom call with the media. “I’m obviously a part of the team, and I’m going to do what the guys feel is best.”

According to the NFL, the first phase of the program will run April 19 to May 14 with virtual meetings limited to two hours a day and with facility and weight-room capacity limits in place for players who choose to be on site.

The second phase from May 17-21 will include virtual meetings and on-field drills with coaches but without contact.

The third phase from May 24-June 18 will include organized team activities that feature full-speed drills with no contact, along with in-person and virtual meetings. That phase will wrap up with a mandatory minicamp.

The memo said COVID-19 protocols, as negotiated with the NFLPA, will include daily testing, staff vaccination protocols and other protocols in place, including social distancing and the wearing of masks. The league is not requiring players to be vaccinated.

Patterson promoted

Andre Patterson now has a third title.

The Vikings announced that Patterson has been promoted to assistant head coach under Mike Zimmer. He will retain his other titles of co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

The Vikings also named Marquis Johnson their assistant strength and conditioning coach. He spent 2017-18 with the San Francisco 49ers and then held positions at Houston and Jackson State.

Tight end watch

A source said the Vikings have expressed interest in free-agent tight end MyCole Pruitt but that no signing was close. Pruitt was a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2015 and was with the team for two seasons.

The Vikings are looking for depth at the position following last month’s release of starter Kyle Rudolph and the retirement of backup Hale Hentges. They could take a tight end in the April 29-May 1 draft.