DULUTH -- Although the Beavers aren’t quite back to playing normal football yet, fans will have a chance to see the team in action this weekend.

The Bemidji State football team will compete in two scrimmages as part of Minnesota Duluth’s Spring Showdown this Saturday, April 17, at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.

The Beavers will meet Michigan Tech in the first scrimmage at 2 p.m. before facing UMD at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will play Tech at noon in the first scrimmage of the day.

Fans are welcome to attend the scrimmages. All spectators must wear masks at all times and will be asked to abide by social distancing protocols in the specified seating areas. No tailgating is allowed. Unopened non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be allowed into the stadium.

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to game time. Tickets must be purchased in advance online ($10). A maximum of four tickets can be purchased at a time. Game day ticket sales will not be available.

To purchase tickets, visit umdbulldogs.com/springfootball and enter promo code “BEMIDJI” to access the offer. For questions, call the UMD Ticket Office at 218-726-8595 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) or email umdtix@d.umn.edu.