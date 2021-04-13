BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State is set to host its Beaver Football Youth Clinic at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The clinic is open to all kids currently in grades kindergarten through sixth.

The developmental clinic will offer football instruction on throwing, catching, blocking, kicking and tackling from BSU coaches and players. Participants will also receive a Beaver football T-shirt and a picnic lunch. Campers are encouraged to bring a marker to have players sign their shirts.

The camp begins at 1 p.m. with the picnic to follow at 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Fred Baker Center if there’s bad weather.

Cost is $25 for pre-registration or $35 at the door. Registration opens at 12:15 p.m. Masks are required during registration.

Register online at info.abcsportscamps.com/bsufootball.