Rashod Bateman versus Benjamin St-Juste was a regular occurrence in Gophers football practices over the past two years. The U’s top wide receiver and its best cornerback went against each other in all kinds of set-ups, from one-on-ones to the Oklahoma drill and team reps, giving each of them a good read on the other.

“Whatever (part of practice) we go at it because we know that iron sharpens iron,” St-Juste said Wednesday. “He’s good; I’m good. So we get better going at each other.”

On the flip side, Bateman shared: “We gave each other a run for our money. Ben is definitely, by far, the best DB I’ve ever faced in my career.”

The only two Gophers to turn pro from the 2020 team will work to back up the glowing reviews with testing numbers during Minnesota’s Pro Day on the U campus Thursday morning. With the NFL Scouting Combine called off this year because of the ongoing pandemic, this showcase is the prime opportunity to show out in front of NFL front-office personnel before the NFL Draft from April 29-May 1.

Both player also will look to dispel doubts about certain aspects of their games. For Bateman, it’s his top-end speed. For St-Juste, it’s his quickness and ability to change direction.

In February, Bateman’s agency promoted a laser-measured 4.37-second time he ran the 40-yard dash. He will run again Thursday in front of scouts and their own stop-watches.

“I put that time out just because there is doubt about my speed,” Bateman said. “But like always, I’m just going to go to the grass and prove it.”

On where that rumor started, Bateman said, “No idea, to be honest. A lot of us are still trying to figure that out.”

St-Juste, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, said he has had to deal with concerns often associated with big corners since he was a high school player in Montreal.

“Tall corners, their hips are locked. They can’t move or whatever,” St-Juste said. “I’ve always been good. … I take pride in that and working my quick feet and my agility and all that stuff. I’m not one of those stiff corners, and I think I will be able to display that (Thursday).”

This means St-Juste will be closely watched on the three-cone and short-shuttle agility drills.

Bateman’s scouting report on St-Juste included: “He can play outside, play inside. Probably play safety if you need him too. Just a pure-bred athlete. He’s got good feet. He’s long and physical. He can catch the ball as well. He’s proven all those things.”

At the Senior Bowl in January, St-Juste was asked by the NFL coaches there to play some reps at safety.

“It was good to showcase my versatility, and I felt comfortable playing there,” he said. “Every team, a lot of the teams, they interview me as a corner. But just the fact that they saw me at the Senior Bowl as a safety, they are, like, that adds a little bit more value to him.”

Bateman also feels like he can provide versatility from the slot or split wide. “I’ve proven that and I’ve put it on tape,” Bateman said. “Very detailed route-runner. I can catch the ball very well and I am fast, even though some people doubt that.”

With Bateman considered a potential first-round pick, St-Juste has had to answer a fair amount of questions about his former teammate.

“I feel like I can give the best report because I went against (Bateman) every day,” St-Juste said, “and he’s the total package, so whatever team he goes to, (he’s) going to be a great asset.”

While the Pro Day can be stressful, with every number recorded and scrutinized, Bateman shared a bit of advice he received from a new friend, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“He said, ‘Be you and have fun.’”