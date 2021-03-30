NFL owners voted Tuesday, March 30, to approve a 17th game for the 2021 regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings will play at the Los Angeles Chargers in their additional game.

It marks the first time the NFL has adjusted its schedule for the number of games played since the league went from 14 regular-season games through 1977 to 16 in 1978. And the 17-game schedule will mean that teams will play three instead of four preseason games.

Next season, the Vikings will play their first game at second-year SoFi Stadium, which the Chargers share with the Los Angeles Rams. Rams owner Stan Kroenke told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 2016 that he got some inspiration in the building of the stadium from a tour he took of U.S. Bank Stadium when it opened that year.

It will mark the second time in three years the Vikings have played the Chargers on the road. Minnesota won 39-10 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., in December 2019.

The game will feature the top two finishers in the voting last season for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the award, beating out Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings, like all other NFC teams, will play eight games at home and nine on the road in the regular season and two at home and one on the road in the preseason. The conferences will flip that format each season, meaning in 2022 the Vikings will have nine home games in the regular season and one in the preseason.

Teams previously played eight games both home and away in a 16-game regular season and two both home and away in a four-game preseason.

The Vikings, who went 7-9 in 2020 in the NFC North, and the Chargers, who went 7-9 in the AFC West, will play each other because they had the same finish of third in divisions that will match up for a 17th game. The NFL will have a rotating schedule for the 17th games between NFC and AFC divisions.

A 17th game had been expected to be added since the NFL players approved a new collective bargaining agreement last March that enabled owners to add it beginning with the 2021 season. The additional regular-season game will boost revenue.

The NFL also announced that starting in 2022, each team will play an international game once every eight years. The Vikings last played overseas in 2017 against Cleveland in London.

The Vikings’ opponents are now all known for 2021, with dates and times to be announced in May. Here are their regular-season foes:

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh.

Road: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Carolina, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Chargers.