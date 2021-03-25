Big expectations followed the Gophers football team into the 2020 season. With a preseason ranking of 21, Minnesota quickly fell out of the Top 25 with a season-opening blowout loss to Michigan.

The U then lost two one-possession games in overtime (Maryland and Wisconsin) and won two one-score games in regulation (Purdue and Nebraska). In between, the U dismantled Illinois and got demolished by Iowa.

“You beat Wisconsin and you beat Maryland and you end 5-2, it’s a different story. That didn’t happen,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Thursday. “We also could have lost to Purdue and next thing you know you are 2-5 and everybody is scratching their head.”

The pandemic made everyone’s head spin, and the Gophers’ season was turned upside down by COVID-19, with two games called off and 33 players out when they returned in mid-December to beat the Cornhuskers. Fleck called it one of his most memorable games as a head coach. But the U finished 3-4 and opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Now with 20 of 22 starters returning and eight transfers joining the team, the 2021 Gophers will be the deepest and most experienced team Fleck has had since he took over in 2017.

“What they went though together (in 2020), what they’ve overcome together, how they’ve failed together, how they’ve succeeded together,” Fleck said Thursday. “They’ve gone through it together and we have a lot of guys that have done it. And to me, that is a dangerous football team.”

Fleck isn’t the only one bullish. College Football News has the Gophers as No. 19 in the country, behind Wisconsin (11th) and ahead of Iowa (20th) and Northwestern (25th). They said, “Don’t sleep on a Gopher team that struggled last year.”

The Gophers lost star receiver Rashod Bateman and a top cornerback in Benjamin St-Juste — two players expected to be higher picks in next month’s NFL draft. The U also had wildcat quarterback/receiver Seth Green and a top 2020 recruit, linebacker Itayvion Brown, enter the transfer portal in the offseason. (Green has yet to make a decision on his next stop, while Brown announced Tuesday he is going to Michigan State.)

Beyond that, Minnesota has every key contributor back, including a handful of returnees along both lines. On the offensive side: tackle Sam Schlueter, guard/center Conner Olson and tight ends Bryce Witham and Ko Kieft, with new transfer in Karter Shaw (Utah State). On defense, it’s tackles Micah Dew-Treadway and Keonte Schad, with new transfer in Nyles Pinckney (Clemson) and Val Martin (North Carolina State).

Also, Big Ten running back of the year Mo Ibrahim and cornerback Coney Durr, all-Big Ten in 2020-19, are back after declining to enter the draft.

The NCAA decision to waive eligibility for the 2020 season will create deeper teams in the Big Ten and everywhere, but Minnesota appears to have even more than others.

Typical spring practices have roughly 60 to 70 scholarships players due to seniors exiting and transfers moving on, but this year the Gophers have roughly 95 scholarship players on campus right now. Approximately 10 more freshmen will join this summer.

The Gophers planned to kicked off spring practice with two shorter and lighter practices on Thursday and Friday, with the official start date Monday. Given the abundance of players, Fleck said they will be able to go three deep in team portions of practice.

“No job will be won in the spring; I will say that,” Fleck said. “We have competition that we haven’t had in years at every position. Everybody is going to compete.”