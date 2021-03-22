Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was sitting in the Delta Sky Club at the Atlanta airport last Wednesday waiting for his flight and contemplating the team’s next move in free agency when his phone rang.

And just like that, eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson landed in his lap.

Peterson, decked out in a purple suit, was at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Monday to officially sign a one-year contract that could be worth as much as $10 million. He and Spielman spoke to the media on a Zoom call, and the general manager revealed how quickly the deal came together.

“Got a call from Joel Segal, asking if we’d be interested in Patrick Peterson,” Spielman said of talking to Peterson’s agent during a stop in Atlanta on his way back from Georgia’s pro day. “Well, naturally, we have looked at Patrick. We have talked about him during our free-agency meetings but didn’t think we would have a legitimate shot.”

Spielman had head coach Mike Zimmer talk to Peterson on the phone, and they sent him a recruiting video. Then Spielman talked to executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski about how the Vikings could make a Peterson signing work with their salary-cap limitations.

Within two hours, Peterson was locked up.

The Vikings restructured receiver Adam Thielen’s contract to make room for Peterson under the cap, and “by the time I landed from Atlanta that night, this thing was done and agreed to,” Spielman said. “Patrick, it speaks for itself what he’s going to bring on the football field. … I also know that he has a lot of football left.”

Peterson, who turns 31 in July, spent the first 10 years of his pro career with the Arizona Cardinals, and made the NFL’s most recent All-Decade Team. His play slipped in 2020, but he’s ready for a fresh start in Minnesota.

“This is the organization I wanted to be around, just the training facility, the workout facility, everything that the ownership is putting in behind this football club,” he said. “Just looking at a couple of teams, I think Coach Zim himself stood out to me. His reputation speaks for itself and the things he’s been able to do with the defense. … We have a chance to do something pretty special.”

Peterson talked about how Zimmer has been able to help the “longevity” of cornerbacks during his years as defensive coordinator and head coach. He mentioned Deion Sanders, Leon Hall, Terence Newman and Johnathan Joseph as players Zimmer has groomed in the past.

There has been speculation Peterson could be moved to safety to replace the departed Anthony Harris, and Peterson said on a podcast before he agreed to terms with the Vikings that he would consider such a move. However, he said Monday that won’t be the case with the Vikings.

“I know I can still play at a high level,” he said. “So, my position will be cornerback, for sure.”

After making the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, and being named first-team all-pro in three of those years, Peterson was suspended for the first six games in 2019 after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Last season, he was ranked by Pro Football Focus No. 90 out of 136 NFL cornerbacks

“I don’t think the last two seasons definitely went as planned,” said Peterson, who took a pay cut after making $12.05 million in 2020. “Just as long as I find a way to stick to the script and fall back on my fundamentals, I know I’ll be OK.”

Peterson said his “dreams and aspirations were to play 16 years.” He said he hasn’t changed his mind on that and still has “a lot left in the tank.”

With Peterson in line to start at one cornerback, Minnesota’s other starter could be Cameron Dantzler, and Jeff Gladney could be the nickel back. Dantzler and Gladney were starters last season as rookies, and had their share of ups and downs on a unit that ranked 27th in the NFL in total defense.

“I definitely think he’s got all the experience, he’s got all the knowledge to work with those young guys,” said three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Carl Lee, who played for the Vikings from 1983-93. “And he’ll be great for the defensive backs coach (Karl Scott), too.”

Peterson expects to work with young defensive backs on ways to “self-evaluate yourself” and to “understand what you can do well and what you need to work on.” But he’s planning to provide more for the Vikings than just a mentoring role.

“Having a fresh start, new scenery, fresh air, I think it’s going to be great for me,” he said.